

One-inch suspension lift now standard on Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades

Lexus Memory System and power tilt-and-telescopic steering column standard on all grades Starting

MSRP of $65,285* (includes Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee)

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its much-anticipated debut in 2024, the Lexus GX sees several standard features added to its lineup in 2025, including a one-inch suspension lift now standard on Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades.

Redesigned from the ground up to inspire customers to pursue their urge to travel, take an unpaved path, and revel in the joy of driving, the GX brings intuitive technology, thoughtful interior touches, and continued off-road prowess that Lexus guests have come to expect.

LEXUS GX RIDES HIGH INTO 2025 ON AND OFF THE TRAILS

Lexus enthusiasts have long praised the GX's legendary off-road capability and its ability to tackle rough terrain, taking customers comfortably from errands to remote spaces. The GX is offered in six grades: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail and Overtrail+.

For a full breakdown of the standard and available features by grade, please see the GX Specifications .

GA-F Platform and Suspension

The 2025 GX shares the GA-F platform introduced on the current-generation LX. This strong and lightweight ladder frame increases body rigidity and improves on-road handling, key elements of Lexus Driving Signature. The platform is optimally engineered to withstand twisting off-road forces, maximize suspension performance, create stable wheel articulation and consistent tire contact, all while maintaining in-cabin stability. This strengthened frame also empowers owners to carry their Lexus dealer available accessories and gear, such as rooftop tents, recovery kits and more available through the Associated Accessory Parts (AAP) Program.

A double-wishbone front suspension is paired with a multi-link rear suspension to achieve both a high level of off-road driving performance and on-road prowess. An available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) constantly adjusts damping forces based on changing road conditions. GX also features Electronic Power Steering (EPS) enabling increased steering feel on and off-road.

Evolved Engine: 3.4-L Twin Turbo V6 and Direct Shift-10AT

The GX comes standard with a highly capable and efficient twin-turbocharged 3.4L V6 engine paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission, and an EPA-estimated highway fuel economy rating of 21 MPG. The twin-turbo V6 produces 349 horsepower, outperforming the previous generation V8's 301 horsepower, and torque output also rises to a massive 479 lb.-ft. The twin turbochargers deliver steady and consistent acceleration to easily control power delivery in both on and off-road scenarios. Towing capacity is up to 9,063 lbs. for Premium, Premium+, Overtrail+ grades and 9,096 lbs for the Overtrail grade with the standard tow hitch receiver.

Legendary Off-Road Performance

The GX has been known for its off-road prowess since the beginning, and the 2025 GX continues that legacy. Full-Time 4WD is standard for consistent responsiveness in varied terrain and in 2025, a one-inch suspension lift is now standard exclusively on the Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades, increasing the minimum running ground clearance to 9.84 inches.

Critical for off-road activities, the Torsen® limited-slip locking center differential is standard on all GX models, evenly splitting the engine's power 50:50 to help provide exceptional control in low grip situations and prevent excess wheel spin. When accelerating during a turn, the Torsen® differential optimally distributes the driving force according to the load on the rear left and right wheels to achieve controlled performance. In straight-line driving, it responds well to changes in road conditions, contributing to overall vehicle stability.

For additional coverage, the Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades exclusively offer an electronically controlled locking rear differential, activated by a console-mounted switch, that splits the power evenly between the left and right rear wheel to help the wheels turn at the same speed. And, in certain situations, the locking rear differential is designed to ensure the power is directed to the wheel with traction.

The 2025 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail and Overtrail+ have standard Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) that provides a high level of balance between off-road drivability and on-road handling stability. This system locks and unlocks the front and rear stabilizer bars to assist with control and enhanced wheel articulation. Depending on driving conditions, speed, steering input and the Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) setting chosen by the driver, the system can independently lock or unlock the front and rear stabilizer bars as needed.

Crawl Control can be engaged when the vehicle is in low range (L4) and allows the GX to move forward or in reverse at one of five-driver selected low speed settings. Crawl Control intuitively manages engine output and hydraulic braking pressure to help reduce tire slippage and optimize chassis behavior. The GX has up to a 26-degree approach, 24-degree breakover and 21-degree departure angles.

The MTS system is designed to provide optimized drive power, hydraulic brake pressure and suspension control according to the selected mode. L4 has four modes: Auto, Sand, Mud and Rock. H4 has five modes: Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud and Deep Snow. When MTS is on, the Multi-Terrain Monitor is engaged to assist the driver with increased visibility under and around the vehicle when driving off-road. The Multi-Terrain Monitor uses four cameras within the Panoramic View Monitor System (PVM) to transpose underfloor, front, side and rear-view camera images shown to the 14-inch display, allowing the driver to check road conditions, blind spots and distance between obstacles.

Rugged Yet Refined Exterior

The GX presents an unmistakably aggressive exterior design that exudes the tough, rugged persona that it has earned time and time again. Lexus designers were intent on expressing the off-road functionality of a true body-on-frame SUV. Their guiding light was envisioning GX customers enjoying refined outdoor experiences, and, as such, they were determined to design a GX that exemplifies the juxtaposition of a tough exterior with a calming, luxe, and modern interior space.



The 2025 GX has a square-body profile with a horizontal design motif. From the front, the GX continues the Lexus spindle body concept with a bold, resolute design that also aids in off-roading functionality. To achieve the grounded, stable stance, designers created a taut body with a wide track and fender flares, pulling the front pillar base to the rear. The standard Triple-Beam LED headlamps and grille opening have been strategically placed to help avoid potential road impact with LED fog and cornering lamps available for increased visibility. The powerful front presence is led by the seamless grille and headlamp integration.

From the side, GX presents a solid, powerful presence featuring a horizontally flowing body. At the back, a square, aggressive stance is seen with the signature unified L-shaped light bar. The rear LEXUS logo is a continuation of the Next Chapter design originally introduced on the 2022 NX. The GX also features a standard power rear lift door with a pop-out window and an available kick sensor for hands-free convenience.

The 2025 GX will be offered in a number of exterior color options depending on grade, including: Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Atomic Silver, Incognito, Caviar, Nori Green Pearl, Nightfall Mica. The Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades will offer exclusive bi-tone exterior color combinations including Atomic Silver/Black Roof, Incognito/Black Roof, Nori Green Pearl/Black Roof, and Earth/Black Roof.

Lush Interior

The

GX presents customers with the duality required of a luxury SUV – a rugged, capable exterior with the luxurious interior elements that help to create a road-trip oasis. No matter the length of the journey, drivers and passengers will reap the benefits of the modern and sophisticated interior. Featuring the driver-focused cockpit design also seen in the RX and RZ, the GX exhibits thoughtful elements that allow the driver the confidence to focus on the journey ahead.

A low, horizontal instrument panel design carries into the dash for a simplified driver and passenger seat experience, providing excellent front and side visibility. It provides a clean, open space that seamlessly connects the available Head-Up Display (HUD) to the center where the standard 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display with Lexus Interface technology can be found. Physical dials for frequently used controls such as air conditioning and audio volume remain, and all available off-road controls are concentrated near the gear shifter to help minimize potential driver distraction. The GX comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility, as well as a digital 12.3 Multi-Information Display (MID).

With seating for up to seven (Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+), the GX incorporates thoughtful touches at every turn. Ergonomic measures help decrease load and work to aid driving posture through seat cushion, seatback bolster, and the headrest. For 2025, all grades of the GX come standard with a power tilt-and-telescopic steering column and Lexus Memory System for the driver seat, outer mirrors and steering column.

The second row is available in two configurations: captain's chairs or a 60:40 split-folding bench (Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+). A one-motion tumble system is featured for convenient access to the third row/luggage space. Heated and ventilated outboard seats are standard in the driver and front passenger seats, with available heated second-row seats. The third row is available in both power and manual seat configurations. A rear seat reminder is included as a safety and convenience feature.

The earth-tone focused interior color design is intended to complement the nature just outside the vehicle's doors. The GX is available in both a semi-aniline leather and NuLuxe® trimmed interior in Black, Dapple Gray, or Saddle Tan with black or dark brown grained trim. Overtrail grades are available in a color combination of Black NuLuxe® trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede® accents or Chateau NuLuxe® trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede accents and black ornamentation.

Six illuminated charging ports (four in Overtrail and Overtrail+) are available throughout and a wireless charger is available in the front console tray to complete the tech-focused interior. And of course, interior storage space includes the center console, door pockets and up to 12 cupholders. Luggage space for both the second and third row configurations holds up to 5 suitcases with the 3rd row folded. Two additional storage spaces are located under the cargo area to accommodate smaller items. A 120V AC inverter assists with additional power needs and in 2025, prewired auxiliary switches and an onboard air compressor become standard on the Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades.

The GX comes standard with a 10-speaker premium sound system with available 21- Speaker Mark Levinson® Surround Sound. Additional options (depending on grade) include Digital Key* with SmartAccess Card Key, Cool Box, Head-Up Display, Traffic Jam Assist**, Cold Area Package and Tonneau Cover.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with standard 14-inch touchscreen



A standard 14-inch, high-definition touchscreen provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. The glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets. For additional ease of use by driver and front passenger, a center knob located at the screen's bottom edge controls power on/off and volume.



Cloud Navigation*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance.



Intelligent Assistant*



With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant offers convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia, and climate control.



Digital Key (Available)*

& SmartAccess Card Key

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. The available Digital Key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking, or home delivery of packages. The Digital Key can be shared with up to seven additional guests, creating a convenient experience for users registered on the Lexus App.



Wireless Apple CarPlay ®

and Android Auto TM

Compatibility



The Lexus GX features standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM capability, which

enables users to access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem. The wireless capability allows for up to five Bluetooth®

devices to be registered to the system, with up to two devices connected at any one time.



Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, the Lexus app can be used to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the vehicle and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health, and more.



Safety Connect*

Guests can use their up to 10-year Lexus Safety Connect trial for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft.



Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, the up to 10-year Service Connect trial can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports.



Head-Up Display (Available)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist, can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.



Mark Levinson ®

Surround Sound (Available)

The available 21-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound tuned for the GX's cabin delivers high-quality audio. The system incorporates Mark Levinson QLS (Quantum Logic Surround) sound technology to provide stage-like, full-bodied, balanced tones to all passengers regardless of seating position.



Traffic Jam Assist (Available)*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this available technology can monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access highways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system is designed to automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop, then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move.



*Available by subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus/interface

for details.



Lexus Safety System + 3.0

For added peace of mind, all GX models come standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, an integrated suite of active safety equipment and convenience features.



Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

– Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability.





Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – Designed to provide additional steering torque during an emergency maneuver initiated by the driver, enhancing vehicle stability and helping prevent lane departure. This steering support function is designed to operate when the Pre-Collision System is turned ON, the turn signal is not being operated, the speed of the vehicle is between 25-50 mph and the relative speed to the detected object is between 25-50 mph. Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – Designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

Full-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) – An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance,

it is designed to automatically slow the vehicle - even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed.



Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) – When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are detected, LTA uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.



Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS)

– If the system detects no driver input for some time, audible warnings will alert the driver. If no further inputs are detected, EDSS brings the vehicle to a gradual stop while keeping it safely in lane and hazard lights are activated to warn other road users. EDSS only operates when driving on expressways with DRCC and LTA activated.



Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 32 mph, LDA w/SA is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.



Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, RSA is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).



Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) – When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, PDA provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist.



The 2025 GX is assembled at the Tahara plant in Japan and is expected to arrive at dealerships in early 2025.

2025 GX Pricing

For individual option and package pricing, visit

Lexus .