AVATR Makes Its Public Debut At Mall Of The Emirates

AVATR on display at Mall of The Emirates.

The AVATR 11 SUV in Liquid Caramel.

The AVATR 12 Gran Coupe in Glossy Black.

Two fully electric on display at Mall of the Emirates: AVATR 11 SUV & AVATR 12 Gran Coupe

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Mobility International announced that AVATR , the cutting-edge electric mobility brand, will be showcased publicly at Mall of the Emirates from December 12 to December 15, 2024. Located on the ground floor, this exciting event invites visitors to experience the future of intelligent, luxury mobility.

On display are AVATR's two flagship models:

.AVATR 11 SUV in a striking Liquid Caramel finish, delivering the pinnacle of luxurious electric performance in a sporty form factor, which is now available for pre-order and test drives.

.AVATR 12 Gran Coupe in stunning Glossy Black, a bold statement of elegance and innovation.

Both vehicles are fully electric and equipped with the revolutionary AVATR OS, which powers the cars' advanced intelligent systems. This includes cutting-edge autonomous driving functions, seamless infotainment, and unparalleled connectivity, transforming each journey into an emotionally intelligent experience.

AVATR is committed to offering a seamless and worry-free ownership journey, backed by an 8-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery, a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty for the vehicle, along with complimentary service, insurance, and registration. Partnering with Etisalat, AVATR ensures an advanced in-car digital ecosystem that integrates with smart city technologies, all for a hassle-free ownership experience.

Both models have prices starting from 250,000 AED.

Visitors can be among the first to witness AVATR's bold vision for electric mobility and experience the exceptional design and technology of the AVATR 11 SUV and AVATR 12 Gran Coupe. For more information, visit the AVATR display at Mall of the Emirates from December 12 to December 15, 2024, or visit avatruae .

Sabrina Li

Created By Black

...

