Selection Of Candidate For Independent Board Member Of AB „KN Energies“ Is Announced

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“KN Energies” (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") by the decision of the Company's Supervisory Council is announcing a selection process for an independent member of the Company's Board in the field of Strategic Management Change and Transformation, to serve until the conclusion of the current Board's term of office April 25, 2026.
Applications for the position may be submitted until January 11, 2025.
Upon completing the selection process, the Supervisory Council will decide on the appointment of a Board member from the shortlisted candidates.
The announcement regarding the selection process for independent Board member, along with the relevant selection documents, are published on the Company's website:
