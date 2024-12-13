Mayank Jain Joins 'Zee Learn Limited' As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13 December 2024 – Zee Learn Limited, India's premier education company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Mayank Jain as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this pivotal role, Mayank will lead Zee Learn's operational and strategic initiatives as the company embarks on an ambitious expansion plan to bring the best in education across India, including the under-served Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.



Mayank brings over two decades of extensive experience in driving operational excellence and business transformation. He has held leadership positions at Light-House Learning, Tata AIG General Insurance, Titan Limited, Whirlpool India and Overnite Express, amongst others. This is his second inning with Zee Learn, having earlier worked with Zee Learn Limited. as the Business Head of COCO Schools and Brain Café.



Mr. Manish Rastogi, CEO and whole-time director, Zee Learn Limited shared his joy,“We are delighted to welcome Mayank Jain to the Zee Learn family. His extensive experience and innovative approach will help us accelerate our mission of making Indian education on par with global best practices. With Mayank onboard, bringing his keen insights, Zee Learn is poised to set new benchmarks in the education sector.”



Mayank is proficient in revenue generation, business reengineering, strategic planning and implementation, setting up greenfield projects and managing large teams. His expertise also encompasses handling franchise networks, distributors, dealers and D2C operations.





ABOUT Zee Learn Limited



Zee Learn Limited is India's leading company in the education segment with the fastest-growing chain of K-12 schools – Mount Litera Zee School and one of India's largest preschool chains – Kidzee in its portfolio. Mount Litera Zee School has over 100+ schools in 86+ cities nationwide. The Company is also Brand Partner with one of Mumbai's Premier IB school Mount Litera International School in BKC, Mumbai. Kidzee has more than 2100+ pre-schools in over 600+ cities across India and neighbouring countries. Zee Learn also offers vocational education and vocational degree courses through the Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) and Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA). Zee Learn is also listed on the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.





