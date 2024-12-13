Online Queue System To Be Organized In All Hospitals In Azerbaijan
12/13/2024 5:10:53 AM
Qabil Ashirov
"An online queue system has already been organised in some
hospitals in Baku and the regions," Azernews
reports, citing TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov while
answering journalists' questions.
"An online queue system will be organised in hospitals across
the country soon," he noted.
Answering a question about the epidemiological situation in the
country, Vugar Gurbanov said that there is no sharp increase in
emergency medical service requests due to the epidemiological
situation in medical institutions:
"Although there is currently an outbreak of acute respiratory
diseases, the number of hospital admissions is at a normal
level."
