عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Online Queue System To Be Organized In All Hospitals In Azerbaijan

Online Queue System To Be Organized In All Hospitals In Azerbaijan


12/13/2024 5:10:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

"An online queue system has already been organised in some hospitals in Baku and the regions," Azernews reports, citing TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov while answering journalists' questions.

"An online queue system will be organised in hospitals across the country soon," he noted.

Answering a question about the epidemiological situation in the country, Vugar Gurbanov said that there is no sharp increase in emergency medical service requests due to the epidemiological situation in medical institutions:

"Although there is currently an outbreak of acute respiratory diseases, the number of hospital admissions is at a normal level."

MENAFN13122024000195011045ID1108989567


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search