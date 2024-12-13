UK Economy Shrank 0.1 Pct In Oct. - For Second Month In Row - Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- UK shrank 0.1 percent in October - for the second month in a row, showed official data on Friday.

The economy remained in reverse gear during October, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in its new data, adding that output fell 0.1 percent following the 0.1 percent decline recorded for the previous month.

The figures showed zero growth in the powerhouse services sector, with and declining at a pace of 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent respectively, it added. (end)

nbs







MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108989546