Two-Day Startup Bootcamp Held At KU


12/13/2024 5:07:56 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- To empower aspiring student entrepreneurs and early-stage startups by addressing critical aspects of establishing and managing a startup enterprise a two-day Startup Bootcamp, was held at University of Kashmir(KU).

The Bootcamp was organised by the NewGen IEDC Incubation Centre, KU in collaboration with MeitY Startup Hub, New Delhi, and Alsisar Impact, Mumbai.

The camp received an overwhelming response from over 100 participants, including local startups, faculty members, and students from diverse disciplines of the university.

During the two-day camp participants gained comprehensive insights into launching and sustaining startups, alongside strategies to navigate challenges effectively.

In her message Vice Chancellor KU Prof. Nilofar Khan who envisioned the Bootcamp, emphasized the significance of exposing students to the technicalities of setting up startups.

She reaffirmed“Our university is committed to foster a robust and thriving startup ecosystem in the region with an aim to match global standards.”

Anuj Sharma and Love Sarin, experts from Alsisar Impact, conducted multifaceted workshops focusing on generating startup ideas, validating them, and effectively showcasing these ideas to potential investors.

They also facilitated interactive discussions, analysing and refining innovative ideas proposed by the participants and guided the participant on transforming of viable ideas into successful commercial ventures.

The event featured hands-on sessions on ideation, validation, and pitching, enabling attendees to refine their entrepreneurial ideas into viable business opportunities.

A highlight of the Bootcamp was a pitch competition, where participants presented their startup ideas and received constructive feedback from industry experts.

Prominent local startup founders-Abid Rashid (Fastbeetle), Sheikh Yameen (Curve Electric), Syed Faaiz Qadri (Zarin Gourmet), and Faheem Bhat (Lieper Books)-engaged with participants, sharing inspiring stories of their entrepreneurial journeys and the challenges they overcame, leaving attendees motivated and enlightened.

Dr Sartaj Hussain Coordinator NewGen IEDC Incubation Centre, KU said“The Bootcamp marked a significant step towards equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with essential skills and insights, paving the way for innovation and growth in the region.”

Kashmir Observer

