Cemig’S R$39.2 Billion Investment Amid Privatization Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cemig, the Minas Gerais company, has announced a R$39.2 billion ($6.53 billion) plan for the next five years. This move comes as the state considers privatizing Cemig and Copasa, its water utility.



The bulk of the investment, R$23.2 billion ($3.87 billion), targets the distribution sector, highlighting Cemig's focus on its core business. Generation and transmission will receive R$4.2 billion ($0.70 billion) and R$4.3 billion ($0.72 billion) respectively.



Cemig also plans to invest between R$1 billion ($0.17 billion) and R$2.6 billion ($0.43 billion) in distributed generation, natural gas, innovation, and IT. This diversification aims to keep the company competitive in a dynamic energy market.



The company remains committed to Minas Gerais, focusing on energy generation, transmission, and distribution. Management emphasizes that all investments will prioritize shareholder value and project viability.



Privatization discussions have intensified with the vice-governor submitting bills to the state legislature. If passed, these bills could lead to the privatization of both Cemig and Copasa, shifting control from the state to private investors.







This strategy aims to tackle Minas Gerais' R$165 billion ($27.50 billion) debt. However, financial markets are skeptical about the privatization's feasibility.



For privatization to occur, the bills must navigate legislative hurdles, requiring approval from committees and the full assembly. Analysts from BTG Pactual favor privatizing Copasa over Cemig.



They cite Cemig's recent restructuring and high dividends as reasons for its already elevated value. Cemig 's investment plan and the looming privatization talks present a pivotal moment for the company.



Balancing growth with potential ownership changes, Cemig must navigate a complex energy landscape while ensuring its future stability and competitiveness.

