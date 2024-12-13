Under PMAY, Housing Dreams Of Jabalpur’S Poor Fulfilled

(MENAFN- IANS) Jabalpur, Dec 13 (IANS) The Central led by Prime Narendra Modi has launched several welfare schemes that are benefiting the poor. As a result, the happy beneficiaries are expressing their gratitude towards PM Modi.

One such scheme is the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), both rural and urban, through which people's dream of owning a dream home is being fulfilled. Poor people who once lived in mud houses are now able to live in pucca (concrete) homes through this scheme.

More than 88.22 lakh houses have been delivered to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) this year till November 25, 2024, according to the government's data presented in the Lok Sabha.

In Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, lakhs of beneficiaries have taken advantage of the scheme.

Amar Singh Patel has been living with his family for the last 50 years near the Ranjhi Talaiya Hanuman Temple, in the Jabalpur Cantonment Assembly. Till recently he was living in a kutcha house but today he is a proud owner of a concrete house. His life changed after he came to know about the housing scheme started by the Prime Minister through the regional MLA and workers. He took advantage of the scheme and got his kutcha house converted into a pucca one.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel told IANS,“I want to thank and congratulate PM Modi for this scheme.”

Urmila Patel, another beneficiary of the scheme, also thanked PM Modi for the change in their lives. She had been living in a kutcha house for almost 50 years before PMAY changed her and her family's life.

On December 5, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that under PMAY-U, launched on June 25, 2015, a total of 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the ministry, out of which 114.22 lakh have been grounded and more than 88.22 lakh delivered to the beneficiaries.

Sahu said that learning from the experiences of PMAY-U, MoHUA launched PMAY-U 2.0 'Housing for All' Mission on September 1, 2024, to provide Central Assistance to one crore additional households of EWS/LIG/MIG categories to construct, purchase and rent a house at affordable cost in urban areas across the country.

As of date, 29 States/UTs have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to implement PMAY-U 2.0 as per scheme guidelines. The total investment is Rs 10 lakh crore, including a government subsidy of Rs 2.30 lakh crore, the MoS said.