Doha To Welcome Visit Qatar Trophee Des Champions
Date
12/13/2024 4:00:15 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha: The 30th edition of the Trophée des Champions will take place January 5, 2025 in Doha, and for the first time will have a title partner in Visit Qatar, the national body responsible for developing and promoting tourism in Qatar.
The match between Ligue 1 champions and Coupe de France winners Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 runners-up AS Monaco will take place at Doha's 974 Stadium.
Inaugurated in 2021 and with a capacity of 45,000, the 974 Stadium was one of the venues for the last World Cup held in Qatar.
Organised with the support of the Qatar Local Organising Committee in charge of football-related events, Visit Qatar Trophée des Champions will take place at 7.30pm local time (5.30pm in France).
Broadcast in many countries, the Paris Saint-Germain - AS Monaco match will be shown live by DAZN in France.
