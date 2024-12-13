Doha To Welcome Visit Qatar Trophee Des Champions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 30th edition of the Trophée des Champions will take place January 5, 2025 in Doha, and for the first time will have a title partner in Visit Qatar, the national body responsible for developing and promoting in Qatar.

The match between champions and Coupe de France winners Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 runners-up AS Monaco will take place at Doha's 974 Stadium.

Inaugurated in 2021 and with a capacity of 45,000, the 974 was one of the venues for the last held in Qatar.

Organised with the support of the Qatar Local Organising Committee in charge of football-related events, Visit Qatar Trophée des Champions will take place at 7.30pm local time (5.30pm in France).

Broadcast in many countries, the Paris Saint-Germain - AS Monaco match will be shown live by DAZN in France.