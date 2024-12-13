Global Dashboard Software Market Set For 14.4% Growth, Reaching $10.29 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dashboard Software Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

Significant growth has been registered in the dashboard software market in recent years, with estimates predicting a rise from $5.25 billion in 2023 to $6.00 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%. Such robust growth can be attributed to key factors such as increasing demand for data visualization, rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, growth in big data analytics, growth in mobile device usage, and proliferation of automation.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Dashboard Software Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The dashboard software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising need for mobile-compatible dashboards, increasing emphasis on data-driven decision-making, rising focus on operational efficiency, growing prevalence of remote work, and increasing investment in digital transformation initiatives.

What is Driving the Rapid Expansion of the Dashboard Software Market?

The prime propellant of this market growth lies in the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions refer to services, applications, or resources delivered and accessed via the internet instead of being hosted on local servers or devices. There has been notable growth in the adoption of cloud-based solutions due to several benefits they offer, such as cost efficiency, scalability, security, performance, and reliability. Dashboard software aligns remarkably well with cloud-based solutions as it provides real-time data access, scalability, and flexibility.

For instance, in December 2023, Eurostat-the Luxembourg-based statistical office of the European Union-disclosed that approximately 45.2% of EU enterprises used cloud computing services in 2023, primarily for email hosting, file storage, and various operational tasks. This marked a notable increase of 4.2 percentage points from 2021. Therefore, rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, coupled with increasing demand from various sectors, paves the way for substantial growth in the dashboard software market.

Who Are the Key Industry Players in the Dashboard Software Market?

Major companies operating in the dashboard software market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., The Sage Group plc, Tableau Software LLC, Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., among others. They play a crucial role in shaping the direction of the market, contributing to its overall value through continuous innovation and technological advancements.

Do Emerging Trends Point to Further Growth in the Dashboard Software Market?

The dashboard software market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years, set to rise to $10.29 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.4%. Technological advancements, integration of artificial intelligence, adoption of mobile dashboards, and increasing digital transformation initiatives across various industries underline this forecasted growth.

How is the Dashboard Software Market Segmented?

The dashboard software market report covers several segmentations:

1 By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

2 By Organization: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

3 By Functionality: Business Intelligence BI Dashboards, Operational Dashboards, Executive Dashboards, Departmental Dashboards

4 By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Retail, Telecommunications And IT, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Other Industry Verticals

Each of these segments has a key role and offers unique growth opportunities within the wider dashboard software market.

What are the Regional Insights on Dashboard Software Market?

North America was the largest region in the dashboard software market in 2023, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The geographic dimensions of the dashboard software market extend across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, each region presenting unique growth prospects and challenges.

