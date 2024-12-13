Visit Qatar Joins FIFA Intercontinental Cup As Official 'Tournament Supporter'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Visit Qatar has announced an official partnership to support the Intercontinental Cup 2024, taking place in Qatar on December 11, 14, and 18, 2024, at Lusail and Stadium 974.

In a statement issued yesterday, Qatar highlighted that this partnership reinforces Qatar's status as a leading global sports hub, following its successful hosting of the Qatar 2022, and numerous prestigious sporting events over the past two decades

Through this collaboration, Visit Qatar reinforces the country's position as a prime destination for international sports events, further driving economic growth and attracting visitors from around the world.