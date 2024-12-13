Visit Qatar Joins FIFA Intercontinental Cup As Official 'Tournament Supporter'
Doha: Visit Qatar has announced an official partnership to support the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024, taking place in Qatar on December 11, 14, and 18, 2024, at Lusail Stadium and Stadium 974.
In a statement issued yesterday, Qatar tourism highlighted that this partnership reinforces Qatar's status as a leading global sports hub, following its successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and numerous prestigious sporting events over the past two decades
Through this collaboration, Visit Qatar reinforces the country's position as a prime destination for international sports events, further driving economic growth and attracting visitors from around the world.
