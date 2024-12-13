Today In Kuwait's History
Date
12/13/2024 2:09:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA)
--
1954 -- The Publications Directorate was established by a decision of the Higher Executive Committee, and Bader Khaled Al-Bader was appointed as its director.
1972 -- Rashed Al-Saif, a renowned poet and scholar, passed away at age of 72.
1993 -- Al-Dhuba'iya power transformation station reopened following its reconstruction. The station was destroyed during the Iraqi 1990-91 Occupation of Kuwait.
1997 -- Kuwait University (KD) bestowed an honorary PhD upon UN Secretary General Kofi Annan in recognition for his role in supporting international peace.
2005 -- Kuwait hosted OAPEC's 75th meeting.
2006 -- Morocco's King Mohammad VI granted His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah the Mohammadi Order in appreciation for his leading role in strengthening bilateral relations.
2006 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Otaibi won the gold medal for the 70-kg karate contest during the 15th Asian Games in Doha, Qatar. His countryman Ahmad Muneer bagged the gold medal for the 80-kg category.
2010 -- MPs Musallam Al-Barrak, Jamaan Al-Herbesh and Saleh Al-Mulla filed a grilling motion against Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The National Assembly rejected a no-confidence request following the grilling.
2010 -- Ministry of Finance raised maximum monthly wage to KD 1,500 and to take effect in April 2011.
2010 -- The first Bowling Hall for students opened at Ahmad Al-Bisher High School.
2011 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored Kuwaiti philanthropists Yousef Al-Hejji and Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait for their roles in the service of Islam and Muslims around the world.
2011 -- An Amiri decree was issued, forming the country's 29 government, led by Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
2018 -- UN Security Council approved Kuwaiti-Swedish draft proposal reinforcing resolution 2165 items regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria.
2020 -- The Health Ministry announced licenses to authorize the use of the Pfizer/Biontech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
2021 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) obtained ISO risk management certificate (2018-31000 ISO).
2022 -- National Assembly approves proposed laws to amend the health insurance law for retired citizens.
2022 -- The official version of Sahel app was sissued for businessmen.
2023 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital conduted, for the first time, a number of complicated Edema surgeries in Kuwait. (end) nsn
MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108988898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.