(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA)

--

1954 -- The Publications Directorate was established by a decision of the Higher Executive Committee, and Bader Khaled Al-Bader was appointed as its director.

1972 -- Rashed Al-Saif, a renowned poet and scholar, passed away at age of 72.

1993 -- Al-Dhuba'iya power transformation station reopened following its reconstruction. The station was destroyed during the Iraqi 1990-91 of Kuwait.

1997 -- Kuwait University (KD) bestowed an honorary PhD upon UN Secretary General Kofi Annan in recognition for his role in supporting international peace.

2005 -- Kuwait hosted OAPEC's 75th meeting.

2006 -- Morocco's King Mohammad VI granted His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah the Mohammadi Order in appreciation for his leading role in strengthening bilateral relations.

2006 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Otaibi won the gold medal for the 70-kg karate contest during the 15th Asian Games in Doha, Qatar. His countryman Ahmad Muneer bagged the gold medal for the 80-kg category.

2010 -- MPs Musallam Al-Barrak, Jamaan Al-Herbesh and Saleh Al-Mulla filed a grilling motion against Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The National Assembly rejected a no-confidence request following the grilling.

2010 -- Ministry of Finance raised maximum monthly wage to KD 1,500 and to take effect in April 2011.

2010 -- The first Bowling Hall for students opened at Ahmad Al-Bisher High School.

2011 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored Kuwaiti philanthropists Yousef Al-Hejji and Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait for their roles in the service of Islam and Muslims around the world.

2011 -- An Amiri decree was issued, forming the country's 29 government, led by Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

2018 -- UN Security Council approved Kuwaiti-Swedish draft proposal reinforcing resolution 2165 items regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria.

2020 -- The Health Ministry announced licenses to authorize the use of the Pfizer/Biontech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

2021 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) obtained ISO risk management certificate (2018-31000 ISO).

2022 -- National Assembly approves proposed laws to amend the health insurance law for retired citizens.

2022 -- The official version of Sahel app was sissued for businessmen.

2023 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital conduted, for the first time, a number of complicated Edema surgeries in Kuwait. (end) nsn