India Hails Gukesh's Historic World Chess Championship Title

The 18-year-old Gukesh's triumph was celebrated far and wide across the country with the PM and President Droupadi Murmu joining the sports fraternity and others in lauding his incredible achievement.

He won after prevailing in a tense 14th and last game of the title showdown against holder Ding Liren of China in Singapore.

“Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination,” PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

“His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” he added.

President Murmu said India is“immensely proud” of Gukesh's achievement.

“Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future,” said the country's President in a post on X.

The legendary Viswanathan Anand, who won the title an unprecedented five times, praised Gukesh for winning something of this magnitude at such a young age.

“It's a great feat. To become the world champion at the age of 18 is no small feat. It was a great sight to see him celebrating after the win. Hopefully, this will inspire a lot of aspiring players,” Anand said.

Gukesh beat Garry Kasparov's record of 22 years, six months and 27 days when he had won the title in 1985.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called him a chess prodigy.

“Extending my warm wishes to @DGukesh for clinching the prestigious World Chess Championship title and becoming the youngest World Champion in the history of #Chess. Your hard work & dedication has made the entire nation proud!”

Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the country first and only track and field Olympic gold medallist, wrote on 'X',“Congratulations, Gukesh! The best in the world and the youngest to ever do it. India is proud.”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said with his win, Gukesh has“opened a world of endless possibilities”.

“In a game of 64 squares, you've opened a world of endless possibilities. Congratulations, @DGukesh, on becoming the 18th World Champion at just 18! Following in Vishy's footsteps, you're now guiding the next wave of Indian chess prodigies,” Tendulkar posted on X.

Like PM Modi, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra said Gukesh has inspired a generation to“dream big” with his stunning achievement.

“Congratulations, Gukesh, on becoming the World Chess Champion! Your brilliance, determination, and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud. You've not just won a title but inspired a generation to dream big.

“Wishing you even greater success ahead!” Bindra tweeted.

Former star cricketer Virender Sehwag said,“Woww, you beauty Gukesh. At just 18, Gukesh Dommaraju becomes the youngest World Chess Champion ever. A great moment for us all and you are an inspiration, Gukesh.”

The global chess fraternity was also not left behind in hailing the Indian genius.

International Chess Federation (FIDE) tweeted,“We have a new world champion! Congratulations Gukesh D.”

American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura wrote on his social media handle,“Huge congrats to @DGukesh and all of India and Indians everywhere. What a stellar accomplishment!”

Nakamura also congratulated Anand for his contribution.

“@vishy64theking I had forgotten to wish you a Happy Birthday but I have a feeling your feet won't be touching the ground for a month. What you have done is without precedent.”

Anand's birthday was on Wednesday.

It caps off a stunning year for Gukesh, who also won the Candidates 2024 tournament and the Chess Olympiad.

