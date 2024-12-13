China Has Cause To Be Terrified Of Rebel-Run Syria

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A coalition of Syrian rebel groups spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has tak en Syria's capital of Damascus by storm, driving President Bashar al-Assad into exile and opening a new uncertain future in the war-torn nation. Despite China's distance from the conflict's epicenter, the rebel takeover should be setting off alarms in Beijing.

China's concern stems from credible reports of the fighting alongside HTS . The TIP, also known as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), is a Uyghur separatist group with origins in China's restive western province of Xinjiang and deep ties to al-Qaeda and its affiliated groups.

It is seeking an independent Islamic state in Xinjiang called East Turkestan. TIP was designated a terrorist organization by China and the UN, and up until 2020, also by the US . The militant group was founded in Pakistan but has since established a foothold in neighboring Afghanistan. In recent years, the group's influence in Afghanistan and Pakistan waned under Chinese pressure.

In a surprising turn of events, many of the militants and their families took refuge in the Syrian rebel stronghold of Idlib. By 2017, then-Syrian ambassador to China Imad Moustapha claimed that there were as many as 5,000 Uyghur militants in Syria.

Turkey backed the TIP's relocation to Syria, a gambit that effectively killed two birds with one stone. Turkey is sympathetic to the plight of its oppressed Turkic brethren and it was able to take the Uyghurs under its wing in areas under its influence in northern Syria.

Additionally, Turkey wants to create a pro-Turkey bulwark against the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria. Turkey believes that should the SDF take over the Syrian side of the Turkey-Syria border, Kurdish separatists on both sides of the border will join hands to undermine its territorial integrity and national security.

Hence, upon arriving in Syria, the TIP took up arms alongside other Syrian rebel groups against the Assad regime and its SDF ally. The Emir of HTS, Abu Mohammed al-Golani , has said,“The TIP has been in Syria for seven years and has never posed a threat to the outside world.

“They are committed to defending Idlib against the Assad regime's aggression because as Uyghurs, they face persecution in China – which we strongly condemn – and have nowhere else to go. But their struggle against China is not ours. They are welcomed to stay as long they abide by our rules – which they do.”