12Th Berlin Fashion Film Festival Expands Into Hospitality With New Awards And Executive Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Markus Schreyer teaches atBerlin Festival 2024

BfFF nominees film directors of Grammy-nominated Afrobeat artist Davido attend Dr. Schreyer's workshop

Dr. Markus Schreyer and Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival at the 2024 Future of Hospitality Summit in Dubai

Hospitality and Fashion Wins with Dr. Markus Schreyer, Air France, Jack Daniels & more

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Berlin fashion Film Festival (BfFF) celebrated its 12th anniversary by boldly stepping into the world of hospitality. Expanding beyond its traditional focus on fashion, this year's festival introduced award categories for Hospitality/Travel & Leisure, Food & Beverage, and Wine & Spirits, reflecting the growing synergy between fashion and the broader luxury experience economy.

On this occasion, BfFF welcomed Dr. Markus Schreyer as a jury member and speaker. Known for his expertise in luxury branding and hospitality innovation, Dr. Schreyer's involvement highlighted the festival's commitment to exploring the intersections of creative industries and experiential marketing.

The festival unveiled "Runway Exodus," designed to bridge fashion with other industries through high-profile events in 2024, including GITEX Global and the Future of Hospitality Summit (FHS) in Dubai. At the latter, Sissi Johnson, President of the Berlin fashion Film Festival, and Dr. Markus Schreyer shared visionary insights into innovative guest experiences, luxury fashion-branded residences, and the evolving interplay between gastronomy and hospitality.

During the festival's 'Training Day' on November 13, Dr. Schreyer led an engaging Executive Education workshop titled "Human Interface: Innovating Hospitality Experiences with Fashion. "Reflecting on his contribution, Dr. Schreyer shared: 'Leading this session sparked transformative ideas that blur boundaries between these industries, paving the way for redefining future experiences.'"

The learning experience brought together an international group of nominated fashion film directors, luxury hoteliers, and creative innovators. Participants explored advanced strategies for crafting immersive experiences seamlessly integrating fashion, hospitality, travel, leisure, and gastronomy. The session's enlightening insights are poised to set new standards for luxury and redefine the art of cross-industry storytelling in 2025.

With an award-winning career spanning 40 countries, Dr. Markus Schreyer has held senior executive roles at Marriott International, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and Hilton Worldwide. His expertise encompasses luxury brand management, fostering startup growth, and developing innovative revenue models for lifestyle brands. Renowned for his strategic approach to integrating human touchpoints with digital platforms, he also serves as a part-time faculty member at Parsons School of Design and NYU New York University.

This year's awards recognized excellence across luxury hospitality, travel, and leisure, with Air France winning the top prize in the Hospitality/Travel & Leisure category and Jack Daniels securing the Wine & Spirits award. The impressive lineup of nominees included innovative collaborations and brands such as Hyatt x Vogue, Belmond, Iguatemi Residences, Rosewood London, and Banyan Group, showcasing the industry's finest.

With its expanded hospitality focus and new awards, Berlin fashion Film Festival continues to celebrate and redefine the creative landscape, seamlessly blending fashion, hospitality, and luxury to inspire and captivate global audiences.

To watch all Berlin fashion Film Festival 2024 winning and nominated films, visit

Deya Kombakova

Berlin fashion Film Festival

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

"Runway Exodus" x Berlin fashion Film Festival

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.