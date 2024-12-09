UNICEF Yuwaah's Green Guardians Recognise Volunteering Efforts Of Youth In Combating Climate Change

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – 6th December, 2024: On the occasion of International Volunteer Day, UNICEF YuWaah and iVolunteer recognised individuals and organizations for their remarkable volunteering efforts that have made significant contributions to their communities at the 13th edition of the iVolunteer Award, a flagship event celebrating selfless service and community impact. This year, the event also introduced 'Green Guardians,' a new initiative supported by UNICEF YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India). The initiative highlighted youth climate champions and amplified their volunteering efforts in combating climate change. It recognised ten youth climate champions as Green Guardians, underscoring UNICEF YuWaah's commitment to celebrating young volunteers who are shaping a brighter, greener future for all.



The awards celebrated young people and partners across distinct categories, identifying Youth Champions, Volunteer Heroes, and Leaders in Volunteer Engagement.



The awards were given by distinguished guests, including Shri Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; Mr. Arjan De Wagt, Deputy Representative Programmes, UNICEF India; Ms. Radhika Bharat Ram, Joint Vice Chairperson, Shri Ram Schools; Ms Zafrin Choudhury, Chief of Communication, UNICEF India, and Mr. Shalabh Sahai, Co-founder, iVolunteer.



Arjan De Wagt, Deputy Representative Programmes, UNICEF India, emphasized, "Volunteering bridges gaps-between rural and urban, privilege and poverty, ignorance and awareness. It is the collective strength of volunteers that transforms not just individuals but entire communities, equipping young people with empathy, purpose, and skills for the future."



Reflecting on the event's journey, Shalabh Sahai, Convenor of the iVolunteer Awards, shared, "Volunteering is a universal language of connection, purpose, and shared humanity-it's the quiet courage to step forward and say, 'I care.' Over the years, I've seen individuals, young and old, come alive through acts of service, finding meaning not just in what they do but in how they connect with others. As we celebrate the 13th iVolunteer Awards, we honor the resilience and innovation of volunteers who tackle the world's biggest challenges with unwavering dedication. This moment is not just about recognition; it's a call to action, reminding us that every small act of service is part of a much larger story-one we will continue to write together as we approach the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development in 2026, a milestone proclaimed by UN Resolution 78/127 to reaffirm volunteerism as a cornerstone of global progress."



A significant focus of the event was the importance of climate-conscious actions by young people. Through the Meri LiFE platform, UNICEF and YuWaah have encouraged over 20 million children, adolescents, and youth to take pro-planet actions for environmental sustainability, reflecting the power of collective effort in combating climate change.

Company :-Storytellers 101 PR

User :- Victor De Souza

Email :...