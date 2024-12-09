US House speaker rules out additional Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) US House Speaker Mike Johnson has ruled out considering President Joe Biden’s request for an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of a funding bill. Johnson stated that he does not plan to include the funding in the bill, which must approve before adjourning for the Christmas holidays.



Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, emphasized that it is not Biden’s decision to make at this time. He also recalled predicting that the election of Donald would shift the dynamics of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reducing the need for further US assistance.



Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US Congress has approved over $174 billion in support for Ukraine. However, the latest funding package, amounting to $61 billion, faced delays, partly due to tensions between Johnson and the White House. The previous speaker, Kevin McCarthy, was removed in October after negotiations over Ukraine funding angered some Republicans, leading to months of delays before the aid was finally approved in April without GOP concessions.

