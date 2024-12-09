EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

aap informs about the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on January 15, 2025

aap Implantate AG (" aap " or " Company ") informs about the invitation to the Annual General Meeting published today, which will take place on January 15, 2025 in presence at the Company's headquarters in Berlin. In particular, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will present the annual financial statements, which have now been adopted, the approved consolidated financial statements and the combined management report for the individual and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year to the Annual General Meeting and will also propose a resolution on the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year. In addition, the Supervisory Board will propose the election of a new auditor for the 2024 financial year, as already communicated in the Company's announcement dated December 3, 2023.

The Supervisory Board and its Audit Committee expressly welcome the decision of the previous auditor not to carry out the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year and the opportunity to work with a new auditor in the event of an election. Finally, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will present the audited remuneration report prepared for the 2023 financial year to the Annual General Meeting for discussion. The Annual General Meeting with the presentation of the adopted annual financial statements for 2023 will result in a uniform dividend entitlement for all shares currently issued. As a result, the Company will be able to apply for all previously unlisted shares to be admitted to trading on the regulated market under ISIN: DE000A3H2101. The Company expects this to further increase the liquidity of the Company's listed shares. Further details and the complete agenda of the Annual General Meeting can be found in the invitation and in the documents published on the aap website ().











aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges -



About aap Implantate AG aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. The IP-protected portfolio includes the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ® and a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Sales are conducted both through distribution agents and through partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). For further information, please visit our website at .

If you have any questions, please contact:

aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board/ CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 141; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; Email: ...

