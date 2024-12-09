(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apurva Kempinski Bali has elevated its global standing as a leader in sustainable luxury by being awarded as 'Best Sustainable Hotel' at the 18th edition of the Ultimate Luxury Related Awards (ULTRAs), held in London on 7 November 2024. This accolade highlights the resort's dedication to delivering responsible luxury experiences while underpinning its commitment to environmental, social, and governance principles into its operations.

Voted by 28 million members of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme, The Apurva Kempinski Bali was recognised among world-leading hotels, destinations, airlines, and airports at the elegant awards ceremony, the ULTRAs (Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards) which took place at The State Apartments and The Orangery, Kensington Palace.

Recognising the best of the best in global travel, the ULTRAs is an eagerly anticipated annual event for the luxury travel industry, organised by Nick Perry, Chairman of multi-media brand Ultratravel with whom Global Hotel Alliance, the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operators of award-winning loyalty programme GHA DISCOVERY has a long-standing joint venture – Ultratravel Collection.

The highest standard of guest experience is paramount at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, where all operational initiatives are centred around four core pillars, namely Guest Intelligence, Gastronomy, Craftsmanship, and Cultures, each of which is embedded with a sustainability approach, allowing the resort to deliver uncompromising luxury while ensuring minimal environmental and social impact. Embracing all aspects of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in its business approach, The Apurva Kempinski Bali's commitment in sustainable growth includes effective sustainability management, empowering local community through programmes such as Sustainable Agriculture and Educational Development, as well as engaging in a series of initiatives to reduce the impact on the environment including waste management, hydroponic rooftop garden, electric vehicle guest experience, and mangrove planting programmes. Additionally, every element at The Apurva Kempinski Bali is carefully curated to celebrate the culture, heritage, and philosophy of Indonesia. From contemporary architecture that pays homage to the Majapahit kingdom to the resort's annual campaign 'Powerful Indonesia', each aspect reflects the resort's dedication to honour Indonesia's legacy while setting a standard in luxury hospitality.

"It is truly an honour for us to be recognised globally as a leader in sustainable hospitality. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering dedication to redefining luxury through a sustainable lens" Shared General Manager, Vincent Guironnet. "As we celebrate our journey towards a sustainable future, we remain dedicated to continue innovating and driving meaningful change while providing exceptional experience to our guests."

Discover more information about The Apurva Kempinski Bali's Sustainability Programmes.

About The Apurva Kempinski Bali:

Standing atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden, The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers the epitome of beachfront luxury. This five-star resort in Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theatre, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance. A collection of 475 iconic rooms, suites and villas are showcased, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools. From a unique culinary journey and indigenous spa treatments, to the spacious meeting rooms and alluring chapels, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is a spectacular stage where curated experiences are brought to life. kempinski/bali

About Kempinski:

Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski's rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today the Kempinski Group operates 82 hotels and residences in 35 countries and currently has more than 28 prestigious projects under development around the globe. Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands. .

SOURCE The Apurva Kempinski Bali

