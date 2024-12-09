‘Peace cat’ belongs to Putin passes away

(MENAFN) Mir, the Siberian cat gifted by Russian President Vladimir to Norihisa Satake, the governor of Japan’s Akita Prefecture, has passed away at the age of 12, local officials reported on Tuesday. The cat had been struggling with health issues for some time, according to the prefectural press service.



Mir was given to Satake in 2012 as a gesture of goodwill after Putin received an Akita-Inu dog from Satake, a breed native to the region. Although Putin is a well-known dog lover, he opted to gift a cat to Satake after learning of his preference for felines. The dog given to Putin was named Yume, meaning “Dream” in Japanese, and it accompanied the Russian president at public events.



Mir’s journey to Japan was challenging, as it had to undergo a six-month quarantine upon arrival. The cat became a symbol of goodwill and was frequently visited by Russian diplomats. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mir was isolated to prevent the potential spread of the virus. Satake, who described the cat as an important part of his family, fondly recalled how Mir was strong, cheerful, and had a calm demeanor. The governor expressed that seeing Mir brought him peace.

