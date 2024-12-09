S-Korean leader claims he will end martial law
(MENAFN) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced the lifting of the "emergency martial law" just hours after declaring it, following a unanimous vote by parliament against the measure.
Yoon initially imposed martial law, citing concerns over "pro-North Korean forces" and accusing the parliamentary majority of engaging in anti-state activities. However, within hours, 190 lawmakers who could access the National Assembly voted to revoke the decree. The military stated that martial law would remain in effect until the president decided otherwise.
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung criticized the decision as "unconstitutional" and urged military and police forces to return to their normal duties. The Democratic Party, led by Lee, had recently opposed Yoon's 2025 budget and called for investigations into allegations involving the president’s wife and senior officials.
