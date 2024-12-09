Global Esophageal Dilator Market Set For 5% Growth, Reaching $1.81 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Esophageal Dilator Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The esophageal dilator market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $1.42 billion in 2023 to $1.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.9%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to an increase in endoscopic and gastrointestinal surgeries, a rise in obesity rates, the expansion of outpatient surgical centers, an increase in bariatric surgeries, and ongoing research into esophageal disorders.

What is the Projected Market Size of the Global Esophageal Dilator Market?

The esophageal dilator market size is anticipated to see remarkable growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5%. This growth during the forecast period is expected due to escalating pediatric esophageal disorders, a rise in the incidence of dysphagia, an increase in governmental initiatives towards healthcare, a rise in prevalence of hiatal hernia, and an increase in smoking and alcohol consumption.

What are the Key Drivers of the Esophageal Dilator Market?

The rising incidence of esophageal disorders is projected to propel the growth of the esophageal dilator market in the coming years. Esophageal disorders include a range of conditions affecting the esophagus, the tube that transports food and liquids from the mouth to the stomach. The increasing prevalence of these conditions is attributed to factors such as rising rates of gastroesophageal reflux disease GERD, obesity, and lifestyle alterations. Esophageal dilators address symptoms by widening the esophagus's constricted sections, thus improving swallowing and reducing discomfort.

Particularly, in January 2024, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based professional organization company, in 2023, there were 16,120 new deaths resulting from esophageal cancer, and this number is projected to rise to 16,130 in 2024. Consequently, the growing incidence of esophageal disorders is catalyzing the development of the esophageal dilator market.

Which are the Major Companies Operating in the Esophageal Dilator Market?

Key players operating in the esophageal dilator market include Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Olympus Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences LLC, Steris plc, Cook Group Incorporated, Teleflex Incorporated, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Conmed Corporation, Penlon Ltd., Medorah Meditek Pvt Ltd., Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Hobbs Medical Inc., Endo-med Technologies Private Limited, Diversatek Healthcare Inc., Shaili Endoscopy, Advin Health Care, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., and Meditek Systems Pvt. Ltd.

What are the Key Trends Impacting the Growth of the Esophageal Dilator Market?

Major companies in the esophageal dilator market are focusing on developing innovative devices, such as fixed wire and wire-guided balloon dilators, to enhance patient outcomes and improve the effectiveness of esophageal treatments. For instance, in September 2022, Diversatek Healthcare, a US-based medical device company, launched the Viper 3-Stage Balloon Dilator. This advanced endoscopic balloon dilator is designed to expand to three different diameters at three distinct pressure levels within a single balloon, fostering increased strength and flexibility.

What's the Esophageal Dilator Market Landscape?

The esophageal dilator market covered in this report is segmented as follows

1 By Dilator Type: Balloon Dilators, Mechanical Dilators, Hydrostatic Dilators

2 By Material: Plastic, Metal, Other Materials

3 By Esophageal Disease: Achalasia, Esophageal Strictures, Zenker's Diverticulum, Esophageal Cancer

4 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Doctors' Offices

What's the Regional Market Overview for Esophageal Dilator?

North America represented the largest market share of the esophageal dilator market in 2023. However, this detailed market research report covers additional regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

