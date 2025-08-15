Chernihiv Region's Agricultural Production Regains 95% Of Its Pre-War Levels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Head Viacheslav Chaus on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Chaus, last year's grain harvest hit a record high of 5 million tonnes in the Chernihiv region, which is 26% higher compared to 2022.

More than 80% of the Chernihiv region's total exports are provided by the agro-industrial sector. Primarily, local producers export vegetable products. In monetary terms, this exceeded USD 800 million in 2024.

In contrast to 2022, tax payments from agricultural companies increased by 54%. The share of local budget revenues increased by more than 25%, and these funds are working for the community, infrastructure and defense purposes.

“With the start of the Russian invasion, about 60,000 hectares of farmlands in the Chernihiv region were potentially contaminated with mines and shells. Over 17,000 hectares are yet to be cleared of mines due to their proximity to the enemy border. Humanitarian demining efforts started in 2023, and more than 1,700 hectares have been cleared of mines over two years. This year, 415 hectares have been inspected and over 150 hectares have been cleared of mines,” Chaus noted.

Meanwhile, government support for farmers hit a record high of UAH 355 million in 2024. This includes grants for processing, orchards and greenhouse production, refunds for the purchase of domestically-produced equipment, loans, subsidies, and microgrants to start a business.

A reminder that, as of August 15, 2025, Ukrainian farmers harvested 24.8 million tonnes of early grain and leguminous crops, including about 19 million tonnes of wheat.

Photo: Regional Military Administration