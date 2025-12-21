Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shooting attack kills two, injures three in central Syria

Shooting attack kills two, injures three in central Syria


2025-12-21 01:02:23
(MENAFN) A shooting incident in central Syria left two people dead and three others wounded on Saturday, according to official statements.

Reports said the attack occurred in a local market in the town of Sabburah, located in the eastern countryside of Hama province, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on civilians, resulting in multiple casualties.

Security forces swiftly sealed off the area following the attack and began an investigation aimed at identifying those responsible and holding them accountable, officials said.

The Interior Ministry reaffirmed “its full and unwavering commitment to protecting the security and stability of the society and firmly pursuing criminals and those involved” in the attack.

MENAFN21122025000045017640ID1110507429



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search