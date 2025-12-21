403
Shooting attack kills two, injures three in central Syria
(MENAFN) A shooting incident in central Syria left two people dead and three others wounded on Saturday, according to official statements.
Reports said the attack occurred in a local market in the town of Sabburah, located in the eastern countryside of Hama province, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on civilians, resulting in multiple casualties.
Security forces swiftly sealed off the area following the attack and began an investigation aimed at identifying those responsible and holding them accountable, officials said.
The Interior Ministry reaffirmed “its full and unwavering commitment to protecting the security and stability of the society and firmly pursuing criminals and those involved” in the attack.
