US Envoy: Tangible Progress Achieved In Gaza Deal First Phase
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said tangible progress was achieved in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, including expanded humanitarian aid, return of hostages' remains, partial Israeli occupation troop withdrawal, and reduced hostilities.
Local media reported late Saturday that the remarks came in a joint statement issued by Witkoff and Gaza mediators representing the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkyie following a meeting in Miami, Florida, reviewing the ceasefire plan's second phase.
The statement stressed the importance of enabling a governing authority in Gaza Strip operating under a unified Palestinian authority during the second phase to ensure civilian protection, preserve public order, and support institutional stability.
It called for supporting the swift establishment of a Peace Council as a transitional body overseeing civil, security, and reconstruction tracks, emphasizing phased implementation of the comprehensive peace plan with coordination and monitoring alongside local institutions and international partners.
Witkoff and the mediators also discussed steps to advance regional integration, including facilitating trade, developing infrastructure, and enhancing cooperation in energy and water, as pillars for Gaza's recovery, regional stability, and long-term sustainable development. (end)
