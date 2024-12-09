Dr. Sandeep Marwah Releases“Hindi Ki Vikas Yatra” By Keshav Rai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: In a grand ceremony held at Marwah Studios, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, released the new by writer Keshav Rai, titled“Hindi Ki Vikas Yatra”. The event was graced by eminent personalities from the fields of film, television, and media.



Addressing the gathering, Dr. Marwah expressed his thoughts on the importance of books, stating,“Books are the best companions. Every house must carry as they are the soul of the house.” He lauded the efforts of Keshav Rai in documenting the untold story of a thousand years of Hindi history. The book captures the evolving consciousness of Indian society, highlighting key narratives both before and after India's struggle for independence. It also explores the global resurgence of Hindi, attributed to significant transformations in social, religious, industrial, political, and literary domains.



The event witnessed the presence of Rajan Sehgal, a notable figure from the tourism industry, and Sushil Bharti from Radio Noida 107.4FM. Both dignitaries congratulated Keshav Rai on his commendable effort in penning such an insightful book.



As a gesture of recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT to Keshav Rai. Additionally, Rajan Sehgal was honored with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Research Centre.



The ceremony concluded with a strong emphasis on the cultural and intellectual significance of preserving the heritage of Hindi through such literary endeavors.



