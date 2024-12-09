Wafaifo Resort Hoi An, Vietnam, Now Open

(MENAFN- ScottAsia Communications) The new Wafaifo Resort Hoi An, Vietnam, has officially opened its doors to tourists, overnight guests and diners.



The boutique independent resort, a 10-minute walk from Hoi An’s historic heritage attractions, opened early December with over 100 rooms available along with outlets such as the resort’s Xua & Nay all-day bistro, the wellness and spa facility, fitness centre, the Bang Huu coffee shop, and the resort’s Heritage and Culture Pathway.



“It’s the start of a new era of world class hospitality delivered with a local community touch in one of Vietnam’s great destinations,” said Wafaifo Commercial Director, Mikkel Krantz.



Wafaifo management said that the Heritage and Culture Pathway, a spectacular water fountain landmark in front of the resort and the Swim City poolside lifestyle and activities zone were among the key attractions of the new property.



“With the illuminated water fountain, Swim City fun zone and the Heritage and Culture Pathway, we believe Wafaifo Resort Hoi An will quickly become the talk of the town among residents and tourists alike,” said Pieter van der Hoeven, Wafaifo Managing Director.



Food and beverage is key to the hotel’s offering. The resort’s Xua & Nay (Before & Now) all-day bistro features central Vietnam’s only Josper Grill, known for producing succulent charcoal-wood grilled meats, seafood and vegetables.



In its wellness and spa centre, the Wafaifo Resort Hoi An is offering Kerstin Florian body treatments, massages and facials as well as luxury manicures and pedicures under the Margaret Dabbs of London brand.



Additional features for the 134 room and suite property will be announced in the next few weeks.



Further details, room, restaurant, spa and wellness bookings are all available at Wafaifo.com.





