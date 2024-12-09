ATD Saudi Arabia Conference 2024 applauded for inspiring content, attracting renowned speakers and C-level delegates

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Focussed on Cultivating Talent in a Technology-Driven World



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – December 9, 2024 - The much-awaited ATD Saudi Arabia Conference 2024 organized by QnA International expounding the theme, ‘Transform Talent for the Digital Age’, in Riyadh concluded on November 26 on a high note, energising and inspiring attendees and speakers. This premier and Development (L&D) event brought together senior leaders, including CHROs, CLOs, and talent development professionals, to explore innovative strategies aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. The event also showcased to the region progress in Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and highlighting cutting-edge solutions from top-tier L&D and HR solution providers.



Reflecting on the success of the conference, Dr Markus Bernhardt, AI Strategist and Tech Visionary, remarked, “The conference has brought together from the entire region, not just from the kingdom, senior leaders; CHRO’s, CLO’s and a diverse set of attendees that has enriched the conference and the conversations we’ve been having, not just from the private side but also from the government institutions all across the region. The speaker line-up has been fantastic too. The exhibition floor has also proven to be interesting. There’s a great number of exciting vendors displaying their products and we’ve had some really good conversations.”



Dr. Patti P Phillips, CEO of ROI Institute, Inc., echoed the sentiment, sharing, “The conference has been great. It’s the perfect size to enjoy amazing speakers, to learn something new, connect with other speakers, connect with delegates and actually have good conversations. So it’s been a great experience, well-designed, wonderful agenda and speakers. So it’s been a real privilege. It’s been an exceptional conference.”



The conference’s contribution to knowledge sharing, attendance and focus on advancing human capital was lauded by Arthur Carmazzi, World’s #1 Thought Leader in Organizational Culture. “I’m telling you, there were some amazing people ministries, heads of state, organisational CEOs coming here to basically find out how to develop their people. The exhibitors were amazing, really high-level quality, and the presentations, and the speakers were absolutely awesome. This was not only just a place to come and really learn a lot from different speakers, and from the panels and even from the exhibitors, but it was also lots of fun, brilliant networking. I definitely recommend ATD Saudi.,” he said.



The enthusiasm of attendees was overwhelming. Dr. Thilo Eckardt, Co-founder of MyLearningBoutique, and a past attendee of the ATD KSA conference claimed, “Very good. I’ve been here last year for the first time. Coming back here is already proof of that. I feel people are curious in development. It’s an interesting mix of delegates and providers starting to grow together. “



Ashraf Al Eid, People & Culture Advisor at Tilad Environmental, summed it up perfectly: “Well, ATD is special. The subjects that were presented and the way they were presented, the engagement with the audience, it’s one of a kind. Amazing experience and the entire arrangement was perfect. I would say that if there is another conference for ATD, I’ll be participating 100%.”



The success of this year’s event sets the stage for two marquee ATD gatherings in 2025: the ATD Middle East Conference in Abu Dhabi (June 16-20) and the ATD Saudi Arabia Conference in Riyadh (November 16-20). These events promise to continue empowering the Learning and Development community with insights, inspiration, and opportunities.



Celebrating the success of the event, Sidh N.C., Director, QnA International said, “The ATD Saudi Arabia Conference 2024 has been a resounding success, bringing together some of the brightest minds in talent development. The high-quality discussions, world-class speakers, and innovative exhibitors have not only enriched the professional landscape but also underscored the growing importance of learning and development in shaping the future of organizations. We are thrilled to have played a part in delivering such a remarkable event, and we look forward to continuing to support the growth of this vital sector at future ATD conferences.”



About ATD



The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s premier professional membership organization dedicated to supporting individuals and organizations in building knowledge, enhancing skills, and improving performance. Founded in 1943 as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD), ATD has a rich legacy of advancing workplace learning and development. With members spanning over 100 countries, ATD serves professionals in both public and private sectors across various industries. Its network includes locally driven US chapters, international member groups, and strategic partnerships worldwide.

About QnA International



QnA International LLC is a global leader in B2B event organization, driving innovation in knowledge-sharing and business events for over a decade. Its diverse portfolio includes conferences, summits, and training programs across sectors such as trade finance, travel and tourism, technology, supply chain, destination weddings, and human resources. Based in Dubai, UAE, QnA International delivers world-class events in key global markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia, aligning with the evolving demands of the global economy.



