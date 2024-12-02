What Is The Lifecycle Of A Box?

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in International Paper's *Thinking Inside the Box* white paper

Rethinking economic production as a continuous cycle of use and renewal has become a subject of great interest for businesses committed to a sustainable future. Likewise, economic benefits are gained from reduced and raw material costs, and a closed-loop process that minimizes waste.

For the containerboard box, circularity begins in the forest. From the forest, fiber is transported to a paper mill, where it is converted to pulp in a process that yields cooking“liquors” as well as biomass that can be reintroduced into the process as fuel, considered carbon neutral biomass energy.

Paper mills are the catalyst in the circular lifecycle of a box: these facilities realize incredible energy savings through efficient biomass cycles and effective water treatment. Due in part to the high capital cost of updating mill and box plant equipment, the paper and packaging industry has a broad range of technology and energy efficiency in facilities. International Paper is committed to demonstrating strong leadership in manufacturing excellence, emissions reduction and process improvements. As part of IP's Vision 2030 goals, the company is focusing its efforts on projects that minimize fossil fuel use, improve energy efficiency and expand the use of renewable energy. As a result, 70% of the company's mill energy is derived from carbon-neutral biomass residuals, a by-product of the paper manufacturing process turned into energy.

International Paper implements circular principles and practices throughout its value chain to ensure that its products are responsibly sourced, recovered and recycled into new boxes. While wood fiber cannot be used indefinitely, it can be used many times before the fibers are too brittle and short and considered“lost”. These“lost” fibers, and other manufacturing byproducts, are captured and used for biomass-based fuel to power the mill.

After pulp is transformed into containerboard, it enters the converting process, where rolls of containerboard are cut, shaped and printed to fit customer specifications at box plants. Nearly all trimmings and scrap paper at box plants are recovered and returned to the paper mill to be recycled into new containerboard. After customer use, a robust network of recycling collectors, including IP's own recycling business, transports recovered materials to a recycling facility, then to paper mills, where the fiber is broken down and reintroduced, beginning the circular process again.

