Diane Leopold To Retire From Dominion Energy

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion (NYSE: D ) today announced that Diane Leopold, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire on

June 1, 2025, after a 36-year career in the energy industry, the past 30 of which she has spent at Dominion Energy. Leopold will remain chief operating officer, executive vice president, and a key member of the company's leadership team until June 1. During this transitional period Leopold will begin to transfer utility and contracted energy responsibilities to Ed Baine, currently president-Dominion Energy Virginia, who will become president-Utility Operations and Dominion Energy Virginia, and Eric Carr, currently chief nuclear officer, who will become chief nuclear officer and president-Nuclear Operations and Contracted Energy. Keller Kissam, president-Dominion Energy South Carolina, will report to Baine in his new role. Leopold will retain operational oversight of all major construction projects including the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project (CVOW) and Charybdis, the first Jones Act-compliant turbine installation vessel in the U.S.



Bob Blue, chair, president, and chief executive officer, said:

"Diane is one of the brightest, most dedicated, and most capable people in our company and in our industry. Over her 36 years in the utility industry, she's demonstrated best-in-class performance in nearly all areas of operations, business development, financial planning, corporate strategy, as well as the construction of several

multibillion-dollar energy infrastructure projects. It has been my honor and privilege to work with her for the last 19 years. We will miss her thoughtful, detail-oriented, and highly personal leadership. When she retires in June, she'll leave behind a deep and capable bench of talented leaders, including Ed and Eric, due to her deliberate focus on developing her team members."

Leopold joined Dominion Energy in 1995 and became an officer in 2004. She held a wide range of executive roles in operational, financial, and commercial areas throughout the company. She became Dominion Energy's executive vice president and co-chief operating officer in 2019 and assumed her current role in 2020.

Leopold's leadership in the energy sector includes the Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, where she is a board member, and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and the American Gas Association, both of which she served as a past-chair. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Markel Group. She also serves on the boards of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, GROW Capital Jobs Foundation, and World Pediatric Project.

Baine, president-Dominion Energy Virginia, oversees operations of an electric utility serving 2.8 million customer accounts in Virginia and northeast North Carolina, and on Jan. 1, 2025, will assume additional responsibility for Dominion Energy South Carolina, which serves 800,000 electric utility customer accounts and 500,000 gas utility customers in South Carolina.

Baine joined the company in 1995 as an associate engineer after earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from

Virginia Tech, and since has held numerous engineering, operational, and management positions. He was promoted to vice president-Shared Services in 2009, and became vice president–Power Generation System Operations in 2013 and senior vice president–Transmission & Customer Service in 2015. He was named senior vice president-Distribution, Power Delivery Group in 2016, senior vice president-Power Delivery for Dominion Energy Virginia in 2019, and to his current position in 2020.

Carr, chief nuclear officer and president-Nuclear Operations, oversees the company's nuclear operations at four stations in three states. On Jan. 1, 2025, he will add responsibility for the company's Contracted Energy business segment consisting of Millstone Power Station, long-term contracted solar generation assets, and a renewable natural gas portfolio.

Carr came to Dominion Energy in his current role in 2023, from PSEG. At PSEG, Carr was appointed president and chief nuclear officer of PSEG Nuclear in 2019, overseeing operations for the Hope Creek and

Salem

nuclear generating stations in

Salem County, N.J., including 1,600 employees and nearly 3,500 MW of total capacity. Before becoming chief nuclear officer, he was vice president-Hope Creek Generating Station and acting vice president and plant manager-Salem Generating Station.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ), headquartered

in

Richmond, Va., provides regulated electricity service to

3.6 million

homes and businesses in

Virginia,

North Carolina, and

South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in

South Carolina. The company is

one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated

offshore wind

and

solar

power and the

largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. The company's mission is to provide the

reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy

that powers its customers every day. Please visit

DominionEnergy

to learn more.

