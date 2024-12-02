Five Top AI Stocks To Buy For New Year 2025

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Artificial intelligence has been transformational for just about every industry. It's also been wildly profitable for investors in such as VERSES AI (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO). Even more exciting, the AI story is far from over.

Analysts at McKinsey say the AI opportunity to swell to $17 trillion to $25 trillion by 2030. And, according to Grand View Research, the global AI market could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. Plus, consider this. Artificial intelligence-related spending will make up about 8% to 10% of IT budgets this year, according to Wedbush.“This demonstrates a remarkable acceleration in AI spending after it comprised less than 1% of IT budgets in 2023,” added Seeking Alpha.

VERSES AI, for example, is taking a different approach in its quest to build a truly transformational Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) model. Rather than take the“scale up” approach, VERSES AI is modeling technology after nature's blueprint. In contrast to the“artificial” approaches to intelligence, VERSES AI's technology is rooted in what is known as Natural Computing.

This approach doesn't merely mimic nature; it seeks to understand and implement its fundamental processes. Natural Computing explores the computational mechanisms found in nature to design new algorithms, models, and architectures. Unlike traditional computer programs that follow rigid rules, or current AI systems that lack memory and accuracy. VERSES AI's Genius combines the power of natural algorithms, knowledge modeling and data transformation to create a more flexible and intelligent system.

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent systems, announces milestones for the year end update of significant progress in research and product development.

“This has been a transformative year for VERSES, but we are not done yet," said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“Over the next few weeks, we intend to share our achievements from research, including benchmark results from the Atari 10K challenge, a demonstration of Genius that highlights the pragmatic value it can deliver today beyond LLMs, and general Company and commercial updates.”

Benchmark: Atari 10K Progress

VERSES anticipates providing an update on its progress on the Atari 10k Challenge in December. The Atari 100K (100,000 steps) Challenge, introduced in 2015, involves producing a single AI model that can be trained to meet or beat human-level performance on a pool of up to 26 classic Atari games. The AI model must learn directly from pixel data, using only the score as a reward signal. Leadership will provide broader context around benchmarking and showcase early results in comparison to other AI models.

GeniusTM Version Update

Genius has matured into a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. The Company expects to release a software update to beta users in December, which, based on user feedback, includes several improvements to the runtime environment, model building tools, performing inference, and lifecycle management to enable users to design and deploy Genius Agents. VERSES anticipate offering Genius commercially to select partners in the coming months.

NeurIPS 2024

In December, VERSES researchers will attend the 38th Annual Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2024) held in Vancouver, Canada from December 10-15. The event includes over 16,000 registrations and 3,500 accepted papers in 2023. Only 26% of submitted papers are accepted and this year 10 papers from VERSES were accepted with topics spanning, among other areas, active inference, predictive coding, embodied agents, and robotics. Professor Karl Friston will present at the NeuroAI workshop entitled,“The three faces of AI,” and participate in a panel discussion on the fusion of AI and Neuroscience with fellow pioneer Yoshua Bengio.

Commercial Updates

The initial phase of the smart cities project with Analog is progressing well and phase two planning is progressing. The Company anticipates additional commercial activity from both existing Genius partners as well as new commercial relationships through the end of 2024 and continuing throughout next year.

Nvidia reported revenue for the third quarter ended October 27, 2024, of $35.1 billion, up 17% from the previous quarter and up 94% from a year ago. For the quarter, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.78, up 16% from the previous quarter and up 111% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.81, up 19% from the previous quarter and up 103% from a year ago.“The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to NVIDIA computing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell - in full production - are incredible as foundation model makers scale pretraining, post-training and inference.“AI is transforming every industry, company and country. Enterprises are adopting agentic AI to revolutionize workflows. Industrial robotics investments are surging with breakthroughs in physical AI. And countries have awakened to the importance of developing their national AI and infrastructure,” he said.

Microsoft Ignite, C3 AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, and Microsoft Corp. announced a strategic alliance to accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI on Microsoft Azure. The agreement marks a significant milestone in C3 AI and Microsoft's existing partnership, further combining C3 AI's Enterprise AI–native application software, including C3 Generative AI, with Azure's robust and expansive ecosystem to the benefit of enterprises globally. "C3 AI has pioneered Enterprise AI for over a decade, accelerated by collaboration with Microsoft to enable iconic organizations to solve some of the hardest business challenges of the 21st century," said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. "This strategic alliance accelerates the adoption of Enterprise AI, benefiting customers with broadly available enterprise AI application software to achieve rapid time-to-value in supply chain optimization, production optimization, predictive maintenance, government efficiency, ESG goal attainment, and energy management."

Cisco , the worldwide leader in networking and security, today announced the findings from the second annual AI Readiness Index. The report explores how prepared organizations are to invest in, deploy and use AI. Nearly eight thousand organizations took part in the report. Most notably, the report highlights a huge chasm between the urgency companies feel to deploy AI and their readiness to do so. Nearly all companies (98%) report the urgency to deploy AI has increased in the last year. However, the research found that from 2023 to 2024, global AI readiness in the enterprise has actually declined. Only 13% of companies today are fully ready to capture AI's potential – down from 14% a year ago. Given the rapid market evolution and the significant impact AI is anticipated to have on businesses, this gap between urgency and ability is especially startling.

Advanced Micro Devices announced the AMD VersalTM Premium Series Gen 2, an adaptive SoC platform designed to deliver the highest levels of system acceleration for a wide range of workloads. Versal Premium Series Gen 2 will be the FPGA industry's first devices featuring Compute Express Link (CXL®) 3.1 and PCIe® Gen6 as well as LPDDR5X memory support in hard IP. These next-generation interface and memory technologies access and move data rapidly and efficiently between processors and accelerators. CXL 3.1 and LPDDR5X help unlock more memory resources faster to address the growing real-time processing and storage demands of data-intensive applications in data center, communications, test and measurement, and aerospace and defense markets.

