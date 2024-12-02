Whatsapp Stops Working On Some Iphones From May 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Starting next year, WhatsApp plans to discontinue support for some older versions of iOS, Azernews reports.

Currently, WhatsApp supports 12 and later versions, but with an upcoming update, the app will require iOS 15.1 or newer for proper functionality. To help affected users transition, WhatsApp is offering a five-month period to update their devices, if possible, or explore alternatives if their hardware cannot support newer iOS versions.

This change will mainly impact 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus users, as the latest iOS update available for these devices is iOS 12.5.7. These devices, released more than a decade ago, are increasingly being phased out. For users with newer iPhone models running iOS below 15.1, it will still be possible to upgrade to the latest iOS version and continue using WhatsApp after the change takes effect. To update, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update.

It's important to note that this change will only affect iPhone users, as Android users will not be impacted and can continue using WhatsApp as usual.

Starting on May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer support versions up to iOS 15.1. This update will apply to both the standard WhatsApp app and WhatsApp Business.

In addition to this change, WhatsApp has recently introduced a feature to transcribe voice messages, making communication even more accessible and convenient for users.