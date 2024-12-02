Whatsapp Stops Working On Some Iphones From May 2025
Date
12/2/2024 3:13:31 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Starting next year, WhatsApp plans to discontinue support for
some older versions of iOS, Azernews reports.
Currently, WhatsApp supports IOS 12 and later versions, but with
an upcoming update, the app will require iOS 15.1 or newer for
proper functionality. To help affected users transition, WhatsApp
is offering a five-month period to update their devices, if
possible, or explore alternatives if their hardware cannot support
newer iOS versions.
This change will mainly impact Iphone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6
Plus users, as the latest iOS update available for these devices is
iOS 12.5.7. These devices, released more than a decade ago, are
increasingly being phased out. For users with newer iPhone models
running iOS below 15.1, it will still be possible to upgrade to the
latest iOS version and continue using WhatsApp after the change
takes effect. To update, simply go to Settings > General >
Software Update.
It's important to note that this change will only affect iPhone
users, as Android users will not be impacted and can continue using
WhatsApp as usual.
Starting on May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer support
versions up to iOS 15.1. This update will apply to both the
standard WhatsApp app and WhatsApp Business.
In addition to this change, WhatsApp has recently introduced a
feature to transcribe voice messages, making communication even
more accessible and convenient for users.
MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108948137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.