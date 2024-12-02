عربي


US Sec. Of State Heads To Brussels, Malta


12/2/2024 3:04:53 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken headed on Monday to Brussels and later to Malta, US State Department Spokesman Mathew Miller said.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium and Malta from December 2-5, Miller said.
In Brussels, Secretary Blinken will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting to discuss priorities for Transatlantic security, including supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, deepening cooperation with NATO's southern partners in the Middle East, North Africa, and Sahel regions, and preparing for the upcoming Summit at the Hague, Miller added.
In Malta, Secretary Blinken will attend the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting to review the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian area and evaluate the OSCE's work in all its fields of activity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

