Global Probiotics Market To Exhibit Growth At A CAGR Of ~8% By 2030 | Delveinsight

The probiotics market is poised for significant growth driven by factors such as heightened awareness of gut health, rising demand for probiotics in preventive healthcare, expanded use in sports nutrition, a stronger emphasis on animal health and nutrition, ongoing product innovation, and efforts to enhance the safety of probiotics. These trends are anticipated to contribute to substantial revenue growth in the market during the forecast period (2024-2030).

DelveInsight's Probiotics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading probiotics companies' market shares, challenges, probiotics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market probiotics companies in the market.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global probiotics market during the forecast period.

In the product segment of the probiotics market, the drinks category had a significant revenue share in the probiotics market in 2023. Notable probiotics companies such as Danone, Nestle, BioGaia, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Probi, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Kerry Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Arla Foods amba, Lepicol, Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S, Winclove Probiotics, MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Lonza, SUJA LIFE, LLC, i-Health, Inc., AB-Biotics, S.A., Sun Genomics, MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD, and several others, are currently operating in the probiotics market.

In September 2024, ZBiotics , a biotechnology firm focused on genetically engineered probiotics, unveiled its newest product: the Sugar-to-Fiber Probiotic Drink Mix.



In August 2024, the TWK10 probiotics , clinically validated for muscle health, secured approval from the Thai FDA.

In November 2023, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. announced that its proprietary probiotic strain, Bifidobacterium breve B-3, has obtained Individual Recognized Registration in South Korea, recognizing its clinically proven effectiveness in reducing body fat.

In September 2022, Nestle's probiotic brand Garden of Life announced the launch of two new probiotics for supporting kids' growth and immune health in China. In December 2021, EZZ Life Science Holdings announced the launch of two digestive health products EZZ Biotic EnGastro Capsule and EZZ Biotic HHP Support Probiotic that is intended for treating diarrhea and reducing symptoms of medically diagnosed Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

Probiotics Overview

Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when consumed in adequate amounts, provide health benefits by improving or restoring the gut flora. They are commonly found in fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi, as well as in dietary supplements. The most common strains of probiotics include Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, though other strains such as Saccharomyces boulardii are also popular. Probiotics are known to support digestive health by balancing the gut microbiome, aiding in the digestion of certain foods, and preventing the growth of harmful bacteria. They also play a significant role in boosting immunity, improving mental health through the gut-brain axis, and managing conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and diarrhea caused by antibiotics.

Research on probiotics has expanded to explore their broader health implications, including their role in reducing inflammation, enhancing nutrient absorption, and supporting skin health. Probiotics may also contribute to metabolic health by regulating weight and improving blood sugar levels. However, the effects of probiotics can vary based on individual microbiome differences and the specific strains used. As interest in gut health continues to grow, probiotics are increasingly incorporated into functional foods, beverages, and supplements, making them an integral part of modern dietary strategies aimed at holistic well-being. Despite their benefits, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice, particularly for individuals with compromised immune systems or serious health conditions.





Probiotics Market Insights

North America dominated the global probiotics market in 2023 and will maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period (2024-2030). This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for probiotics driven by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in the region. Additionally, factors such as rising consumer interest in fortified foods, a heightened focus on animal health, the presence of key industry players, frequent product launches, and higher disposable incomes are expected to fuel market growth.

A key driver of the probiotics market in North America is the widespread use of these products for digestive health, prompted by the rising incidence of conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcers, constipation, diarrhea, and pancreatitis. The growth in disposable income further supports the expansion of the probiotics market in the region.

Probiotics Market Dynamics

The probiotics market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by i ncreasing consumer awareness of gut health and its correlation with overall well-being. Probiotics, which are live microorganisms that confer health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts, are becoming a preferred choice for addressing digestive health issues, boosting immunity, and supporting mental health through the gut-brain axis. This growing awareness has resulted in a surge in demand across various demographics, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where health-conscious lifestyles are more prevalent.

One of the key drivers of the probiotics market is the rising trend of personalized nutrition . Consumers are increasingly seeking tailored solutions for their specific health needs, and probiotics, available in different strains and formulations, are well-suited to meet these demands. Companies are leveraging advancements in microbiome research to develop targeted probiotic products for conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), lactose intolerance, and skin health, further diversifying the market. Additionally, the expansion of delivery formats , including capsules, powders, drinks, and functional foods, has made probiotics more accessible and convenient for consumers.

The food and beverage sector remains the largest contributor to the probiotics market, with yogurt and fermented products leading the charge. However, the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries are rapidly catching up, as probiotics are increasingly being incorporated into dietary supplements and therapeutic formulations . Innovations such as shelf-stable probiotics and spore-forming strains, which enhance product efficacy and extend shelf life, are propelling this growth. Moreover, the rise of vegan and plant-based diets has spurred the development of non-dairy probiotic options, widening the consumer base.

Regulatory challenges and the need for scientific validation remain key hurdles for the probiotics market. Stringent regulations regarding health claims and labeling, particularly in regions like Europe, require companies to invest heavily in research and clinical trials. Despite this, increased investment in R&D by major players is yielding positive results, fostering trust among consumers and healthcare professionals alike. The market is also witnessing a shift toward probiotic blends and synbiotics to enhance efficacy and overall health benefits.

Looking ahead, the probiotics market is poised for continued growth, supported by rising healthcare costs and the preference for preventive healthcare solutions. Emerging markets, particularly in Latin America and the Middle East, offer untapped potential for industry players. Digital marketing and e-commerce platforms have further expanded the reach of probiotic products, enabling brands to directly connect with consumers. As consumer education and product innovation evolve, probiotics are expected to play a pivotal role in the future of functional foods and wellness.

