Assam CM Seeks Cooperation Of EAM Jaishankar To Hold Investor Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar in the national capital and sought his support and cooperation in making the upcoming Assam Infrastructure and Summit a success, officials said.

At a meeting with the Jaishankar at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here this evening, Chief Minister Sarma extended an invitation to him to grace the summit.

Taking to X handle, Chief Minister Sarma wrote,“I had the pleasure to call upon Hon'ble Union External Affairs Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar ji today in New Delhi and extend an invitation to attend the Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025.”

“I also sought all possible cooperation from @MEAIndia to make the Summit a grand success”, he added.

The Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit will be held in Guwahati on February 24 and 25 next year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today and invited PM Modi to attend the investor summit which is scheduled in February next year.

The Chief Minister wrote on X:“Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace.”

Notably,“Advantage Assam 2.0”, the Investment and Infrastructure Summit will bring Assam's rich cultural legacy to the world stage.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event, which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said,“This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, with 32 female dancers and an equal number of male dancers representing each of Assam's 800+ tea gardens, the Chief Minister added.

He said that the preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said,“Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam's standing as a new investment destination in the country.