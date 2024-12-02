Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/2/2024 - 9:59 AM EST - Saltire Capital Ltd : Has acquired an indirect stake in Anthem GP Ltd. through the of a secured demand grid promissory note issued by The Fox Hat Equities Ltd. from Pioneer Garage Limited, which Note is exchangeable for 975,000 Class A preferred shares in the capital of Anthem GP Ltd. As consideration for the Note, Saltire issued 487,000 common shares of Saltire to PGL. Saltire Capital Ltd shares T.U are trading unchanged at $11.78.



