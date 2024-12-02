Chapman University's Leatherby Center For Entrepreneurship Presents 'The Future Of Place: Innovation And Real Estate'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Exterior

The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University

- Dr. Cynthia WestORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University invites the community to join the final event of 2024 in its groundbreaking "Future of" series: The Future of Place: Innovations in Real Estate and How We Live.As the real estate industry emerges from the pandemic, cities around the globe are transforming to meet the demands of a dynamic, technology-driven future. This event will delve into the innovative ways urban spaces are being reimagined to address global challenges such as affordable housing, mobility, and sustainability, while also aligning with new investment trends in both commercial and residential real estate.Discussion Highlights Include:- The future of commercial real estate as companies downsize office spaces.- Innovations to address occupancy challenges, such as Orange County's OCVibe and Anaheim OC River Walk projects.- Affordable Dwelling Units (ADUs) and other solutions for residential housing crises.- The largest, most sustainable and most advanced logistics center in North America.- Sustainability in real estate, including LEED certification, zero-emission logistics, and automated warehouses.- The role of proptech in transforming property management through AI, IoT, and cloud computing.- The impact of real estate on entrepreneurship, stock prices, and shareholder value.This engaging event will feature expert panelists who will explore how technology, sustainability, and innovation are reshaping the spaces we live, work, and play in, making real estate an essential focus for entrepreneurs and investors alike:1. Isabella Zelinger – Moderator, Vice President at Cresa, specializing in tenant representation and market analysis.2. Lynn Jochim – Former CEO of VPoints, expert in integrating sports, transportation, entertainment, and place.3. Frank Rexach – Global business leader with expertise in business transformation and strategic planning across industries.4. Jamielynn Shah – Studio and design director at Gensler, specializing in workplace design that fosters positive experiences.5. Ian Lopez – VP at Highland Fairview, overseeing the $25B World Logistics Center and large-scale developments.6. Maged Derias – Founder and CEO of Derias Capital LLC, with 17+ years of experience in strategy, operations, and capital management.7. Desiree Patno – Visionary real estate leader, investor, and family office expert in the industry.Event Details:Title: Future of Place: Innovations in Real Estate and How We LiveDate: Thursday, December 5, 2024Time: 4:30 PM – 7:00 PMLocation: Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsRSVP: Register Here“Real estate is LIFE! Real estate is not just the houses we live in or the offices we work in, it includes 'third spaces' like cafes, concert halls, movie theaters, community centers and more. It considers the way transportation flows, parking, schools, hospitals and other community services. Now we are on the verge of transformative change, fueled by innovation, sustainability, and technology,” said Dr. Cynthia West, Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship.About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy. Ralph W. Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics | Chapman UniversityAbout Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty, including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors, and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society.

