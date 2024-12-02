Teamtruck Announced As Official IRONMAN® European Series Bike Transport Partner For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- James PickingSUMMERHILL, MEATH, IRELAND, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Irish Start-Up Teamtruck Announced as Official IRONMAN® European Series Bike Transport Partner for 2025After launching right into the headwinds of COVID-19 and Brexit, County Meath-based start-up Teamtruck Shipping Limited has emerged as a remarkable success story, securing an agreement with IRONMAN ® as the Official Bike Transport Partner for IRONMAN® European Series 2025 season.Founded by entrepreneurs James Picking and Cathal Ennis during the height of the pandemic, Teamtruck specializes in triathlon bike transport. Since launching into the turbulent economic landscape of recent years, the company has grown to become a trusted name in the triathlon community, earning the confidence of the world-renowned IRONMAN® organization.Teamtruck's services include convenient bike collection locations throughout Ireland and the UK, with bikes transported securely to IRONMAN® and IRONMAN ® 70.3® owned events throughout Europe.The company's growth is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of Irish businesses.Co-founder James Picking reflected on their journey:"Starting a business during COVID and Brexit presented immense challenges, but it also taught us resilience and innovation. Partnering with IRONMAN® is proof that Irish businesses can thrive on the global stage despite adversity."With 2025 IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 European Series events live and open for bookings, Teamtruck is gearing up for its biggest season yet, solidifying its reputation as a leader in sports logistics.For more information or to book bike transport, visitFor more information about IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events, please visit: .Contact:James PickingCo-FounderTeamtruck Shipping Limited00 353 (86) 165 5223...Insta: @teamtruckeuIRONMAN Contact: ...About The IRONMAN GroupThe IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150TM Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore MarathonTM and City2Surf®, UTMB® World Series trail-running events including the Canyons Endurance RunsTM by UTMB®, Tarawera Ultra-TrailTM by UTMB® and Ultra-Trail AustraliaTM by UTMB®, Epic SeriesTM mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world, providing participants the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Catering to the full athlete experience, the company portfolio also includes FulGaz® virtual cycling, the most realistic indoor riding experience connected fitness application aimed at preparing athletes for real-world events. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business, and Orkila Capital, a growth equity firm focused on building great brands. For more information, visit .

