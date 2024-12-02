New BRIEF2A Is The Gold-Standard In Adult Executive Function Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LUTZ, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PAR, Inc., a leading publisher of psychological assessments is proud to announce the launch of the BRIEF2A (Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function, Second Edition-Adult Version), the latest update to this state-of-the-art tool and gold-standard in executive function assessments. A comprehensive rating scale that clinicians can rely on, the BRIEF2A provides a better understanding of the severity of executive function deficits experienced by their adult clients.

Executive function includes the cognitive skills needed to plan, focus, remember instructions, and manage tasks effectively. In today's world, where mental health and well-being are priorities, these skills are essential for organization, productivity, and emotional resilience. When impaired, as in ADHD and other conditions, executive dysfunction can make daily life challenging, underscoring the need for accurate assessment and targeted support.

The BRIEF2A allows adult clients and those closest to them – caregivers, adult children, partners or spouses – to rate their executive functioning based on everyday life. Obtaining information from multiple sources is hugely beneficial when evaluating executive functions because it addresses any concerns a clinician may have about their client's ability to rate themselves accurately, especially those with certain diagnoses such as stroke, dementia, or ADHD. The BRIEF2A provides clinicians with the information necessary to deliver more accurate and targeted interventions for their adult clients.

"In adults, executive function issues like difficulty focusing, disorganization, and a lack of impulse control have real impacts on daily life," says Kristin Greco, CEO of PAR. "The BRIEF2A meets the needs of our customers by offering them a tool designed specifically for today's adult populations."

The BRIEF2A includes several revolutionary new features:



Updated normative sample based on the 2021 US census making BRIEF2A more representative of the current population.

Multirater Feedback Report: This new report depicts the difference between how the client and their informant rate the client's executive functions, providing the clinician with a clearer picture of a client's challenges and insights.

Progress Monitoring Report: Another new report measures progress over time so clinicians can measure the impact of their interventions.

Expanded Age Range: Serving adults up to 99 years old, meeting the demand for more assessment tools for older adults.

Updated Spanish-language Translation:

Enhancing accessibility and support for Spanish-speaking adults. Enhanced Accuracy: Now developed with the 3-factor model found in the BRIEF2 (Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function, Second Edition), the gold-standard measure of executive functions for children ages 5 to 18 years, which characterizes executive function deficits more clearly.

With these updates, the BRIEF2A enables clinicians to maintain continuity of care for young adults with ADHD as they transition to adulthood, providing ongoing support and better life outcomes.

About PAR

PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessments, dedicated to delivering innovative, evidence-based products that enhance clinical and educational evaluations worldwide. For more information or to purchase the BRIEF2A, visit parinc/products/BRIEF2A.

SOURCE PAR, Inc.

