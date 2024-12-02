Lucas GC Limited Received A Significant Invention Patent In Artificial Intelligence Related To Human Resources

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (the“AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (the“PaaS”) company whose technologies have been applied to the human resources, insurance and wealth management verticals, announced today that it had received an invention patent“Talent Scout-Based Holistic Recruitment System” in China.

This is the third patent that Lucas has obtained in the year of 2024, making the total numbers of patents that Lucas holds at nineteen.

This patent enables social media influencers to reach out to targeted talents by matching personalized recruitment contents generated based on the job requirements and the profiles and behaviors of the potential candidates.

Howard Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Lucas, said“Social media has been increasingly viewed as a professional platform to help business and job seekers get connected. This patent demonstrates Lucas' leading position in core AI technology in the human resources application using AI and Deep Learning technologies to generate relevant contents that can significantly increase the accuracy of job matching between job requirements and candidates' profiles, resulting in vast efficiency improvement in the hiring process.”

About Lucas GC Limited

With 19 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 74 registered software copyrights in the AI, data analytics and blockchain technologies, Lucas GC Limited is an AI technology-driven Platform as a Service (PaaS) company with over 702,060 agents working on its platform. Lucas' technologies have been applied to the human resources, insurance and wealth management industry verticals. For more information, please visit:

For Investor Inquiries and Media Contact:

...

T: 818-741-0923