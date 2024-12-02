BCT-Bank Of Charles Town Appoints Ronald B. Burley As Chief Retail Banking Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: PTBS) –

BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, today announced the appointment of Ronald B. Burley as Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer.

As a member of the bank's executive team, Mr. Burley will oversee retail banking sales and operations.



Ronald B. Burley, BCT's newly appointed EVP & Chief Retail Banking Officer

Mr. Burley brings more than 23 years of extensive banking experience to

BCT, much of it overseeing retail branch networks.

Most recently, he served as Branch Operations Manager where he managed operations for over 200 branches in the Mid-Atlantic markets.

Previous experience includes Regional Sales Manager for retail banking offices in the Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia markets.

"We are delighted to have Ron join our executive team to lead our Retail Banking initiatives," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT.

"Ron's proven sales leadership, strong retail bank operational skills, and M&A experience will enable us to further our strategic plans for growth while maintaining our commitment of positive client experiences."

Mr. Burley received an MBA degree in Business Administration and Management from Salisbury University-Perdue School of Business, in Salisbury, Maryland.

He received a BS degree in Economics from Drexel University, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Burley is Series 6, 63 and 66 licensed as well as a Certified Omega Facilitator.

He also completed the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia.

Being a community banker, community involvement is important to Mr. Burley.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Scholarship Committee for the Rotary Club of Frederick (Maryland).

Previous service includes serving on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement, Eastern Shore, and participated in

their programs for over 30 years.



Mr. Burley makes his home in Frederick County, Maryland, with his wife and daughter.

He enjoys traveling with his family and playing golf.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $871 million in assets as of September 30, 2024, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices.

BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus

another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership.

The Bank provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans.

The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender.

The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider.

BCT was voted Winner in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorites readers' poll in four categories:

Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker, and Financial Planner.

Additionally, BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories:

Bank, Financial Planning, and Loan Services. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion.

In five of the last six years, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at .

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town

