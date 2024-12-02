Russia Lost Over 35,000 Troops On Eastern Front In November Ukrainian Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out 1,156 assaults on Ukrainian positions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Group of in the past week, with Russian occupation forces suffering colossal losses in November - over 35,000 soldiers.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Group of Troops, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, the situation in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Group of Troops remains under the control of the Defense Forces, although it is tense. Fighting continues across almost all sections of the front. Of course, the situation is evolving dynamically. I must note that last week, the enemy carried out 1,156 assaults in our area of responsibility. This is slightly more than in the previous week, when there were 921 enemy attacks," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the enemy was most active last week in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivka, Kupiansk and Lyman sectors. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 342 attacks on Ukrainian positions, in the Kurakhove sector - 341, in the Vremivka sector - 126, and in the Kupiansk sector - 112.

In addition, last week the enemy carried out 12 missile strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure, using 126 missiles. Enemy aircraft carried out 327 air strikes, dropping 424 glide bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 31,000 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions.

Voloshyn noted that, as before, the enemy is carrying out assaults in small groups without involving a large number of armored vehicles, with colossal enemy losses recorded over the past month.

"November was marked by colossal losses, particularly in our operational zone, where the enemy suffered over 35,000 casualties in one month," Voloshyn said.