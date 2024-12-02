Zelensky, Scholz Visit Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukrainian wounded in battles against Russian invaders.

Zelensky announced this on his official Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

He said that Scholz's visit to Ukraine marked his first bilateral visit in more than two years.

Zelensky thanked Germany for its ongoing support and emphasized that "Germany is a leader in Europe in terms of assistance to Ukraine, and this helps us defend ourselves from Russian aggression and terror."

"We began the meeting with the chancellor by visiting our soldiers who were wounded in battles against the occupiers and are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. Together, we are doing everything to restore a just peace for Ukraine as soon as possible, and therefore, security for all of Europe," Zelensky said.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky and Scholz talked with the defenders about the injuries they suffered while defending Ukraine in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Sumy regions, and the course of their treatment.

"Thank you for your service and defense of Ukraine. You are heroes. Ukraine respects and is proud of its defenders. Get well and take care of yourselves," Zelensky said.

The president also presented service members of the National Guard, the National Police and the State Border Guard Service with the Orders "For Courage" of the 3rd degree.

According to the press service, the Ukrainian defenders thanked Scholz for the assistance provided by Germany, particularly for air defense systems. The chancellor wished the soldiers a speedy recovery.

The president also presented awards to doctors, including the Orders "For Merit" of the 3rd degree and the medals "For a Life Saved."

"Thank you for your work. It's a difficult job that's out of the media and off the air. But it's very important because you're bringing our boys back to life," Zelensky said.

Scholz made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on December 2.