Qatar To Host World Military Parachuting Championship Next Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host the 47th World Military Parachuting Championship (WMPC) in November 2025.

The Qatar Air Sports Committee of the Joint Special Forces announced Monday that an agreement was signed to hold the championship in Qatar. The signing was attended by HE Commander of the Joint Special Forces and Chair of the Qatar Air Sports Committee Brigadier General Mohammed bin Zayed Al Otaibi and President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) Colonel Nilton Gomes.

This is not the first time Qatar has hosted the championship, as it previously hosted the 44th edition in 2021, which was praised for its competitive and organizational excellence.

The Qatari national team has achieved significant successes in global competitions, including winning the silver medal in the men's four-way formation at the World Championship held in Qatar in 2021. The team also won the gold medal in the four-way formation at the Military World Championship in Spain in 2023 and secured the bronze medal at this year's edition in Hungary.