Oracle Database@AWS Available In Limited Preview

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Select customers can begin using Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@AWS to simplify the migration and deployment of enterprise workloads to the cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle

today announced the limited preview of Oracle Database@AWS .

Customers will now be able to run Oracle Exadata Database Service

on

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

in Web Services (AWS), starting with the AWS US East Region. Oracle Database@AWS provides customers with a fully integrated experience for deploying, managing, and using Oracle Exadata Database Service natively within AWS.

Initially announced earlier this year, Oracle Database@AWS

allows customers to migrate Oracle Database workloads, including Oracle Exadata and Oracle Real Application Cluster (RAC), to the cloud. The offering provides a low latency network connection between Oracle databases and applications on AWS. This makes it easy for customers to connect enterprise data in their Oracle databases to applications running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Analytics services, or AWS' advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services, including Amazon Bedrock. Oracle will operate and manage Oracle Exadata Database Service.

"Up until now, it has been impossible to replicate the performance and functionality of Oracle Database on Exadata in AWS," said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, IDC. "With Oracle Database@AWS, customers can finally enjoy that same experience with an easy migration path to the cloud for their on-premises mission-critical workloads. This allows them to reap the benefits of simplifying their daily management and operations to prioritize modernization initiatives."

Oracle Database@AWS enables customers to utilize their existing skills and provides a unified experience between

OCI and AWS for simplified database administration, billing, and unified customer support, with the security, agility, flexibility, and sustainability benefits provided by AWS. Customers can quickly launch their Oracle Database@AWS experience using familiar tools such as the AWS Management Console. Customers can also benefit from:



Seamlessly and securely connect and analyze data across

Oracle Database services and applications they already have running on AWS to get faster, deeper insights without having to build pipelines.

Flexible options to simplify and accelerate migrating their

Oracle

databases to the cloud, including compatibility with proven migration tools such as

Oracle

Zero Downtime Migration.

A simplified procurement experience via AWS Marketplace. Customer's usage of Oracle Database@AWS qualifies for their existing AWS commitments and uses their existing

Oracle

license benefits, including Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and discount programs such as

Oracle

Support Rewards (OSR). A fully unified support experience from both AWS and

Oracle,

as well as guidance through reference architectures, landing zones, and other collateral for customers to successfully build and run their most trusted enterprise applications in the cloud.

In addition, Oracle Database@AWS will help customers unify their data across Oracle and AWS for analytics, machine learning, and generative AI. This will help customers to build new scalable microservices-based applications and accelerate their time to market for new features by combining Amazon EC2, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) with Oracle Database 23ai features, like AI Vector Search.

"We want our customers to have access to our data services and to be able to seamlessly use multiple clouds," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "This partnership provides a unified way for customers to use the best of Oracle and AWS to take advantage of the latest AI innovations and simplify operations. The introduction of Oracle Exadata Database Service in the AWS US East Region is only the beginning, and we plan to continue to work with AWS to meet customer demand."

Oracle Database@AWS is slated to have broader availability in coming months. The two companies plan to continue to partner and make additional Oracle Database services available.

Additional Resources



Getting started with Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@AWS

Learn more about Oracle Database@AWS on the AWS Marketplace

View purchase options, including limited preview for Oracle Database@AWS

Learn more about OCI's distributed cloud Learn more about Oracle database services , Oracle Autonomous Database , Oracle Exadata Database Service , and Oracle Base Database Service

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:



Public cloud :

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here .

Dedicated cloud :

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Hybrid cloud :

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge. Multicloud:

OCI is physically deployed within all the hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, providing low latency, natively integrated Oracle database services, including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, and Oracle HeatWave on AWS. Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allows customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at .



Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED