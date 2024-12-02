"Picturesque Jiangxi With Unique Landscape" Global Press Conference Of Jiangxi's Culture And Tourism Was Held In Beijing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 30, 2024, the "Picturesque Jiangxi with Unique Landscape" Global Press of Jiangxi's Culture and was Held in Beijing. Over 200 participants attended the event, including representatives from cultural and tourism enterprises nationwide and members of the Jiangxi Province Key Tourism Scenic Area Alliance.

Liu Shijun, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the World Tourism Alliance, stated that Jiangxi, with its picturesque landscape and rich cultural heritage, boasts unique cultural resources and natural advantages. These attributes lay a colorful foundation for creating a world-renowned tourism destination.

Mei Yi, Director-General of the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, emphasized that Jiangxi will focus on "attracting visitors to Jiangxi" by intensifying promotional efforts such as the "FOLLOW Jiangxi" and "DISCOVER Jiangxi" campaigns. The province aims to accelerate the establishment of "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi" Overseas Promotion Centers and introduce a series of international tourism products and routes. The goal is to expand Jiangxi's global tourism network and continuously enhance the province's "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi" reputation.

During the event, Jiangxi's 11 prefecture-level cities introduced a total of 546 favorable tourism policies, including 236 ticket-related discounts, 88 accommodation and dining discounts, 41 transportation discounts, 104 travel agency and tourism enterprise discounts, and 77 inbound tourism policies. The province warmly invites friends from around the world to visit Jiangxi and experience the poetic charm of the Ganpo region (refers to Jiangxi).

Source: Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

