Lighting Of The Christmas Tree At The Church In Křesetice

The picturesque village of Křesetice warmly invites you to the 11th annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Church of St. Markéta, an enchanting event that marks the start of the holiday season. This cherished tradition will take place on Friday, November 29, 2024, beginning at 4:00 PM with a festive near the school.

The program will include:

- **4:30 PM**: The lighting of the Christmas tree, accompanied by a performance from the children of DS Lvíček.

- **4:45 PM**: Announcement of the results of the Christmas Cookie Contest.

- **5:15 PM**: A heartwarming performance by local children in the church.

Guests can also look forward to an evening filled with fun and camaraderie, with food and beverages available to keep everyone warm. Don't forget to bring your mug for refreshments!

This year's **Christmas Cookie Contest** focuses on **vanilla cookies**. Participants are encouraged to bake and bring approximately 20 pieces to the Křesetice municipal office by Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 4:00 PM. The best vanilla cookie creation will be crowned during the event!

Nestled in the beautiful countryside south of Kutná Hora, Křesetice boasts a rich history dating back to the 14th century, featuring the Gothic Church of St. Markéta, a Renaissance castle, and charming sandstone statues. The village is a vibrant community known for its cultural traditions, local artisans, and recreational opportunities, including a modern dance hall and an active soccer club.

Join us to celebrate the spirit of Christmas in this historic and welcoming village. Let's make this holiday season unforgettable!

For more information, please contact:

Křesetice Municipality

Phone: +420 327 576 120

Email: ...

Website:

Media Contact:

Eva Svobodová

Email: ...

We look forward to seeing you in Křesetice!