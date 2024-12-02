Kremlin denies allegations of interfering in Romania`s election

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has firmly rejected accusations of Russian interference in Romania's presidential election, calling them "absolutely groundless." This statement came after Romania’s Supreme Defense Council claimed to have evidence of cyberattacks intended to influence in the November 24 election. The council also accused Russia of conducting "hostile actions," targeting the EU and member state. On the same day, Romania's Constitutional Court ordered a recount of ballots after nationalist independent candidate Calin Georgescu, a critic of NATO and Ukraine's military support, unexpectedly won the first round. Georgescu reportedly campaigned on TikTok.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded on Friday, stating that Russia does not interfere in other countries' elections, especially in Romania. He criticized Romanian authorities for following a trend in the West, where Russia is often blamed without evidence for election-related issues.



Georgescu, who secured 22.94% of the vote, will face liberal leftist candidate Elena Lasconi, who garnered 19.18%, in a runoff on December 8. Following the decision to recount the votes, Georgescu accused state institutions of undermining the democratic process, claiming they are manipulating the people and creating instability. Lasconi also condemned the court's decision, accusing it of interfering with the election for the second time, after previously disqualifying right-wing candidate Diana Iovanovici-Sosoaca. She argued that extremism should be fought through votes, not behind-the-scenes maneuvers.

