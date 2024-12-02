Chinese Betting Schemes Exploit Government Loopholes In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, a sophisticated betting scheme orchestrated by Chinese operators has emerged. These operators exploit loopholes in the government's official betting registry.



They use shell companies registered under Brazilian "straw men" to spread illegal virtual casinos. These casinos operate without any oversight or regulation.



The scheme targets vulnerable individuals, including social welfare recipients. Some Bolsa Família beneficiaries have been enticed to lend their names for company registrations.



In exchange, they receive small payments, often around R$600 per registered company. These illegal betting sites flood the internet with games like "tigrinho." They lack clear rules about betting mechanisms.



The operators teach influencers to deceive new bettors with false winnings. The scheme moves unknown amounts of money through suspicious companies. To attract bettors, these sites display registrations from the Federal Revenue and Treasury.







They do this even before receiving any government authorization to operate. One irregular betting site boldly claims on its homepage to be officially licensed. It cites a non-existent federal process number.

Illegal Betting Operations in Brazil

The government has set rules for betting companies to operate legally in Brazil. They must pay R$30 ($5) million for a license and meet specific requirements.



However, while applications are pending review, irregular companies use fake CNPJs and protocol numbers. They create an illusion of official support for their operations.



An investigation revealed that at least 29% of companies with open requests at the Ministry of Finance may be part of this fraud scheme.



This estimate is based on data from September 18 to November 25. It doesn't include illegal betting sites that haven't even attempted to register officially.



The scheme, dubbed "Chinese bets" in the market, involves operators from various Asian countries and Eastern Europe. They use similar website models with links mixing letters and numbers. Players can bet using false or incomplete registration data.











